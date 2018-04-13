search on deccanchronicle.com
PM Modi’s fast is to cover up BJP failures: Mohammed Ali Shabbir

Mr Modi was silent throughout the Budget Session for 23 working days and had not made any efforts to bring normalcy, he said.
Mohammed Ali Shabbir
HYDERABAD: Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Council Mohammed Ali Shabbir on Thursday slammed Prime Minster Narendra Modi on his fast and for blaming the Congress for the BJP’s failure to conduct the Parliament during the recent Budget Session. He said the BJP’s nation-wide campaign of dharnas and relay hunger strikes was yet an-other political gimmick to fool the people and pass the buck and blame the Opposition party and Congress for its dirty handling of minority quota issue of Telangana and the AP Special Status issue.

“The PM’s and BJP’s agitation programmes remind one of popular proverb ‘ulta chor kotwal to daante’. The BJP’s strategy to blame the Congress for all of its failures will not be beli-eved by the people,” Mr Shabbir said. He said Parliament was not stalled by the Congress but by the partners and friends of the NDA like the AIADMK, TD and TRS. Mr Modi was silent throughout the Budget Session for 23 working days and had not made any efforts to bring normalcy, he said.

 

“The BJP deliberately allowed disruption of the proceedings as it feared that the Congress would take up the burning issues like CBSE paper leak, bank scams. The Congress had also supported the critical public demands for special status to AP and the Cauvery water issue,” he said. Mr Shabbir said the BJP was blaming the Congress in order to divert public attention from its failures on all fronts like PNB scam, failed poll promises etc. “It is a shame that BJP is not giving due protection to the Dalits and also the minorities in the states ruled by them,” he added.

