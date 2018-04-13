No bias against any state: PM Modi

The ongoing Cauvery protests peaked on Thursday against the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Chennai. Slogans like ‘Go back Modi’ rent the air in parts of South Chennai.

Chennai: On a hectic visit to the city amidst fast by the BJP MPs against the non-functioning of Parliament and black flag protests directed against him by various parties and organisations here over non-formation of the Cauvery Management Board, on Thursday Prime Minister Narendra Modi pitched for cooperative federalism and urged all states to strive together and build a new India.

Allaying the apprehensions of southern states on the terms of reference (ToR) of the 15th Finance Commission, he said the Centre has suggested to the Finance Commission to consider incentivising states which have worked on population control. Mr Modi referred to what he said was “a baseless allegation being made about the ToR of the Commission being biased against certain states or a particular region.”

“Thus, a state like Tamil Nadu, which has devoted a lot of effort, energy and resources towards population control would certainly benefit,” Mr Modi said while inaugurating a slew of projects at the Cancer Institute here. While choosing to brush aside the Cauvery protests, Mr Modi, who lashed out at his political adversaries, especially states that targeted him on the ToR of the 15th Finance Commission, said his BJP-led government was working on the principle of Sabka Sat, Sabka Vikas (collective efforts, inclusive growth).

“A baseless allegation is being made about the terms of reference of the 15th Finance Commission, being biased against certain states or a particular region. Let me tell you something that our critics seem to have missed. The Union government has suggested to the Finance Commission to consider incentivising states who have worked on population control.

By this yardstick, a state like Tamil Nadu, which has devoted a lot of effort, energy and resources towards population control would certainly benefit. This was not the case earlier,” Mr Modi said. Without going into further details, he said in the presence of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy CM O. Panneerselvam, that “the Union government is committed to cooperative federalism.”