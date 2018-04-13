search on deccanchronicle.com
Law and order has collapsed in UP: Allahabad High Court

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AMITA VERMA
Published Apr 13, 2018, 12:49 am IST
Updated Apr 13, 2018, 12:49 am IST
Why MLA accused of rape not arrested yet, asks HC.
BJP MLA from Unnao Kuldeep Singh Sengar.
 BJP MLA from Unnao Kuldeep Singh Sengar.

Lucknow: Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court D. B. Bhonsle on Thursday observed that law and order had collapsed in the state. Taking suo motu cognizance of the Unnao rape case and the custodial death of the victim’s father, the Chief Justice observed that the rape survivor ran from pillar to post in search of justice for the last six months. He even asked advocate-general Raghvendra Singh if he was on the side of the rape survivor or the government.

The division bench comprising Chief Justice Bhonsle and Justice Sunil Kumar reserved the judgment till Friday. The advocate-general claimed that there was not enough evidence against the gangrape accused MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar.  He said that the government was following the legal procedure and action would be taken against the MLA, who belongs to the ruling BJP,  only when there was enough evidence on record.

 

The court wanted to know if the government collected adequate evidence before taking action in other cases as well. Earlier in the day the High Court had asked the state government why MLA Kuldeep Sengar had not been arrested so far. The court was not satisfied with the answer that the investigation had been handed over to the CBI.

