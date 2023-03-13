  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 13 Mar 2023 Polling for eight ML ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Polling for eight MLC seats underway in Andhra Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE / PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 13, 2023, 2:13 pm IST
Updated Mar 13, 2023, 2:13 pm IST
As many as 108 candidates are contesting in the three graduates' constituencies polls, 20 in two teachers constituencies and 11 in the three local authorities elections. (Twitter/@DrNGouthamRao)
 As many as 108 candidates are contesting in the three graduates' constituencies polls, 20 in two teachers constituencies and 11 in the three local authorities elections. (Twitter/@DrNGouthamRao)

Amaravati: Polling for eight MLC seats - three graduates, two teachers and three local authorities constituencies-, in the biennial elections for the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council is underway, an official said on Monday.

Graduate constituencies include Srikakulam  Vizianagaram  Visakhapatnam, Prakasam  Nellore  Chittoor and Kadapa  Anantapur  Kurnool.

Teachers' constituencies include Prakasam  Nellore  Chittoor and Kadapa  Anantapur  Kurnool while Srikakulam, West Godavari and Kurnool are the local authorities' constituencies.

Polling began at 8 AM and by noon, Kadapa  Anantapur  Kurnool graduates and teachers constituencies recorded a voting percentage of 32 per cent and 53 per cent respectively while it was 10 and 21 per cent respectively for Prakasam  Nellore  Chittoor graduates and teachers constituencies.

Meanwhile, local authorities' elections in Anantapur, Kadapa, Nellore, East Godavari and Chittoor constituencies were unanimously won by ruling YSRCP candidates as there was no competition.

S Mangamma won from Anantapur, as did Rama Subbareddy Ponnapudi (Kadapa), Meriga Muralidhar (Nellore), Kuchipudi Satyanarayana Rao (East Godavari) and Subramanyam Sipai (Chittoor).

As many as 108 candidates are contesting in the three graduates' constituencies polls, 20 in two teachers constituencies and 11 in the three local authorities elections.

Similarly, a little over 10 lakh graduates are eligible to vote in the graduates' polls, 55,842 voters in the two teachers' constituencies polls and 3,059 in the local authorities polls.

Counting for the MLC elections has been scheduled on Thursday. 

Ruling YSRC Congress, opposition Telugu Desam and Progressive Democratic Front, which presently holds the two MLC seats, are vying to capture the two constituencies during Monday’s polling.

The main candidates from the teacher's constituency are YSRC’s P. Chandrasekar Reddy, PDF’s P. Babu Reddy, and AP United Teachers Federation-backed candidate L.C. Ramana Reddy.

In graduates’ constituency, an intense competition is expected between YSRC candidate Pernati Shyam Prasad Reddy and TD nominee K. Srikanth.

...
Tags: graduates mlc polls, andhra pradesh graduates mlc polls, andhra pradesh legislative council
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Latest From Nation

Just the beginning: I&B minister on India's Oscar wins

Rahul Gandhi insulted India in London, should apologise: Rajnath Singh

A Doha-bound IndiGo flight from Delhi on Monday was diverted to the Jinnah International Airport in Pakistan's Karachi after a man died mid-flight. (Representational image: AFP)

Doha-bound Indian flight makes emergency landing at Karachi after passenger dies

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal speaks in the Rajya Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, March 13, 2023. (PTI Photo)

LS, RS adjourned till 2 pm after ruckus over Rahul's remarks in London



MOST POPULAR

 

'What to Watch’ for week ending March 7

A new series, ‘The Consultant’ has recently dropped on Prime Video. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

LS, RS adjourned till 2 pm after ruckus over Rahul's remarks in London

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal speaks in the Rajya Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, March 13, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Centre opposes pleas for validation of same-sex marriage in SC

The Centre said the institution of marriage between two individuals of the same gender is neither recognised nor accepted in any uncodified personal laws. (Photo: PTI)

Doha-bound Indian flight makes emergency landing at Karachi after passenger dies

A Doha-bound IndiGo flight from Delhi on Monday was diverted to the Jinnah International Airport in Pakistan's Karachi after a man died mid-flight. (Representational image: AFP)

Skilled craftsmen are true spirit symbols of self-reliant India: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a post-budget webinar on 'PM Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman', on Saturday, (PTI)

Anurag Thakur questions BBC's journalistic independence

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->