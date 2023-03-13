LS, RS adjourned till 2 pm after ruckus over Rahul's remarks in London

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal speaks in the Rajya Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, March 13, 2023. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Shortly after Parliament reconvened the second leg of the Budget Session, Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm on Monday, after the protesting Opposition leaders rushed to the Well of the House leading to a ruckus.

The Rajya Sabha proceedings were also adjourned in the pre-lunch session on Monday after ruling BJP and opposition MPs traded charges over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Indian-democracy-in-danger statement made in London recently.

Leader of the House and Union minister Piyush Goyal demanded that Gandhi come to the House and apologise for his "rubbish" statements made in London.

Without taking Gandhi's name, Goyal said that the Indian democracy was in danger during the Emergency and when the Congress leader tore up a copy of a legislation.

His statement was countered by Leader of the Opposition and Congress president M Mallikarjun Kharge, who said the demand to call a leader who is not a member of Rajya Sabha to the House is condemnable.

Kharge went on to recall Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement abroad but was interrupted by treasury benches.

At this point, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar adjourned the proceedings of the House till 2 pm.

Gandhi, during the UK visit, had alleged that the structures of Indian democracy were under brutal attack and there was a full-scale assault on the institutions of the country.

While addressing the lower house, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi started speaking on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent remarks in London.

The Opposition leaders rushed to the well of the house in protest leading to a ruckus in the Parliament. Following this, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla adjourned the Lok Sabha till 2 pm.

The second-half of the Budget session has resumed from Monday after a month long recess.

The first half of the Budget session also faced repeated disruptions and adjournments due to protest by Opposition and demand for JPC probe in the Adani issue.