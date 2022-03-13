KPHB metro station - Kokapet Neopolis to get elevated bus corridor

HMDA will execute the project with the help of Hyderabad Airport Metro Ltd (HAML). (Representational image/ twitter)

Hyderabad: Minister K.T. Rama Rao on Saturday announced in the Legislative Assembly that the elevated bus rapid transit System (EBRTS) will be taken up from KPHB Metro Station to Kokapet Neopolis, a distance of 22 km, at a cost of Rs 2,500 crore soon.

It will be similar to Metro Rail, but with articulated bus units being run on an elevated viaduct and it will be electrically powered. He said it would have modern environmentally safe technologies and passenger facilities.

HMDA will execute the project with the help of Hyderabad Airport Metro Ltd (HAML). TSIIC will also be associated with the project. The project will be taken up in public private partnership-hybrid annuity model he said.