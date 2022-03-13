Nation Current Affairs 13 Mar 2022 KPHB metro station - ...
Nation, Current Affairs

KPHB metro station - Kokapet Neopolis to get elevated bus corridor

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 13, 2022, 12:34 am IST
Updated Mar 13, 2022, 7:02 am IST
It will be similar to Metro Rail, but with articulated bus units being run on an elevated viaduct and it will be electrically powered
HMDA will execute the project with the help of Hyderabad Airport Metro Ltd (HAML). (Representational image/ twitter)
 HMDA will execute the project with the help of Hyderabad Airport Metro Ltd (HAML). (Representational image/ twitter)

Hyderabad: Minister K.T. Rama Rao on Saturday announced in the Legislative Assembly that the elevated bus rapid transit System (EBRTS) will be taken up from KPHB Metro Station to Kokapet Neopolis, a distance of 22 km, at a cost of Rs 2,500 crore soon.

It will be similar to Metro Rail, but with articulated bus units being run on an elevated viaduct and it will be electrically powered. He said it would have modern environmentally safe technologies and passenger facilities.

 

HMDA will execute the project with the help of Hyderabad Airport Metro Ltd (HAML). TSIIC will also be associated with the project. The project will be taken up in public private partnership-hybrid annuity model he said.

...
Tags: industries and it minister k t rama rao, elevated bus rapid transit ssystem (ebrts)
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 13 March 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

A person wears a designed helmet and holds a placard to raise awareness against COVID-19 virus spread, at Visakhapatnam beach road on Sunday. (DC Image/Murali Krishna)

With 3,116 new infections, India's daily COVID cases lowest in 676 days

Former prime minister and Karnataka's Janata Dal (Secular) founder HD Deve Gowda. (Photo: PTI/File)

No pre-poll alliance, Deve Gowda says JD (S) will go solo in Karnataka polls

TPCC chief Revanth Reddy, senior party leaders attend the executive committee meeting held at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad (S. Surender Reddy/DC)

TPCC supports Rahul, Priyanka leadership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 1st convocation ceremony of Rashtriya Raksha University at Lavad, in Gandhinagar, Saturday, March 12, 2022. (PTI Photo)

PM Modi: No reforms in security apparatus since Independence



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Census: Citizens to be allowed to self-enumerate online

Apart from allowing the provision of online self-enumeration, home visit by the enumerators for collecting census data will continue as in the past. (Photo:ANI)

India records single day rise of over 4k Covid cases, active caseload declines

A resident (R) undergoes a nucleic acid test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo: AFP)

Neet-PG cut-off lowered

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has lowered the minimum qualifying percentiles for NEET-PG 2021 for all categories. (Representational Image/ DC File)

Indian missile lands in Pakistan during test

Pakistan sought a thorough and transparent investigation into the incident which, it said, could have resulted in a serious aviation accident. (Representational image: PTI)

India logs 3,614 new COVID cases, deaths below 100

A health worker takes a swab sample of a women to test for COVID-19 at a testing center in Hyderabad. (AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->