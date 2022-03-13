Nation Current Affairs 13 Mar 2022 Degree, PG medical s ...
Degree, PG medical seats to be increased sharply: Harish Rao

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 13, 2022, 12:55 am IST
Updated Mar 13, 2022, 6:54 am IST
He said the state government had sanctioned Rs 11,404 crore in the Budget this year, up from Rs 6,400 crore last year, for health
Health minister T. Harish Rao. (DC file)
Hyderabad: Health minister T. Harish Rao said the TRS government had devised an action plan to double MBBS and PG medical seats sharply in the next two years by setting up a medical college in every district to ensure that students need not go to Ukraine, the Philippines or China to pursue medical courses.

Replying to a debate on health Budget in the Assembly on Saturday, Harish Rao said the negligence of previous governments over the past 60 years in setting up medical colleges had led to shortage of seats, forcing students to fly to Ukraine and other countries to pursue medical education.

 

He said the state government had sanctioned Rs 11,404 crore in the Budget this year, up from Rs 6,400 crore last year, for health.

"These figures itself show the commitment of the TRS government to strengthen the public health sector. This year, we have decided to set up eight medical colleges. Four superspecialty hospitals will be set up on four sides of the city. Warangal will get a superspecialty hospital at a cost of over Rs 1,100 crore," Harish Rao stated.

Tags: telangana budget 2022, t harish rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


