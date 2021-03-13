Nation Current Affairs 13 Mar 2021 Rise in Covid cases ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Rise in Covid cases does not deter Adilabad locals

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 13, 2021, 11:58 pm IST
Updated Mar 14, 2021, 12:46 am IST
The positive cases are touching 40-50 every day as people continue to violate the Covid protocol
Most cases are being reported from Adilabad town when compared to the district’s interiors. (Representational Image/PTI)
ADILABAD: There has been a steep increase in the number of Covid positive cases in Adilabad district in the last two weeks. Ironically, most cases are being reported from Adilabad town when compared to the district’s interiors.

The main factor attributed to the rise is that people are giving a damn to all precautions and going about without masks and sanitisers. Making matters worse, officials from the health and police departments are not playing an active role in combating the virus and ignoring people who are coming outside with basic preventive gear.        

 

Meanwhile, 41 positive cases were reported in a single day in the district on March 12. Now, the positive cases are touching 40-50 every day as people continue to violate the Covid protocol. Physical distancing has gone for a toss at mass gatherings.

According to official sources, around 2,19,633 swabs were collected in the district till now. Among them, 5,453 persons tested positive and 49 succumbed to the virus.

Even political leaders seem oblivious of the alarming rise. In fact, most of them are not following Covid norms even at mass gatherings and while visiting villages or while interacting with locals.

 

...
Tags: adilabad covid-19, telangana covid-19, social distancing
Location: India, Telangana, Adilabad


