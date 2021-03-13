Jagan honours daughter of National Flag creator, presents her Rs. 75 lakh

The financial aid that Jagan Mohan Reddy extended to Seetha has been sanctioned via a youth advance, tourism and culture (YATC) department order on March 11. — DC Image/Tejo Roy

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday felicitated National Flag creator Pingali Venkayya's daughter Ghantasala Seetha Mahalakshmi and his other family members on the occasion of 75 years of the Flag, and announced the launch of Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav in Andhra Pradesh.

The CM flew down to the remote town of Macherla in Guntur district in a helicopter, went to the house of Seetha Mahalakshmi at PWD Colony and offered cash aid of Rs. 75 lakh from the state government and interacted with the family members.

He garlanded the statue of Mahatma Gandhi and paid floral tributes to a portrait of Venkayya. The CM also felicitated Seetha with a shawl and a bouquet.

The CM said it was a matter of great pride to the state that the National Flag was designed by Venkayya. The family members expressed immense happiness and gratitude towards the CM for taking time out to hail the patriotic works of Venkayya.

The financial aid that Jagan Mohan Reddy extended to Seetha has been sanctioned via a youth advance, tourism and culture (YATC) department order on March 11. The money has been credited to her account on March 12.

The event was conceptualised and coordinated by special chief secretary Dr Rajat Bhargava, in which state ministers Muttamsetti Srinivas Rao, Mekathoti Sucharita, Ch. Ranganatha Raju, MLAs Kasu Mahesh Reddy, Bolla Brahma Naidu, Vidadala Rajani, Dr. G Srinivas Reddy and Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy, MLCs Dokka Manikyavaraprasada Rao, Janga Krishnamurthy and Ummareddy Venkateswarlu, Collector Vivek Yadav and other officials participated.