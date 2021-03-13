Nation Current Affairs 13 Mar 2021 It is time to welcom ...
Nation, Current Affairs

It is time to welcome a New India: Tamilisai Soundararajan

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 13, 2021, 8:47 am IST
Updated Mar 13, 2021, 9:00 am IST
India has not only endured Covid wrath but also showed a new direction to the world by developing and supplying the vaccine, she said
We must all be proud that our country is supplying our indigenous Covid vaccines to more than 50 countries. — DC Image
WARANGAL: Heralding the celebrations leading up to the 75th year of India’s Independence, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan inaugurated ‘Azadi ka Amruth Mahotsav’ at the police parade ground in Hanamkonda where she hoisted the National Flag.

Beginning her speech in Telugu, Dr Tamilisai wished the people of Warangal and said: “As the entire nation celebrates this momentous occasion, I take pride in eulogising the glorious era of Independent India from the soil of Telangana, which has a major partnership now in the country’s progress.”

 

She noted that when several countries across the world, including the most developed, are still struggling to overcome the worst-ever crisis created by the Covid-19 pandemic in the last one year, India has not only endured its wrath but also showed a new direction to the world by developing, producing, and supplying indigenous vaccines to combat the virus.

“We must all be proud that our country is supplying our indigenous Covid vaccines to more than 50 countries including many developed nations across the globe. This truly signifies the new and Atmanirbhar Bharat,” she stressed.

 

The Independent India has made tremendous progress on all fronts during the last 75 years. “In my opinion, the biggest success achieved by India in these 75 years is sustaining the parliamentary form of democracy braving all odds and it gave the country stability for so many years,” the Governor said.

Dr Tamilisai said the second biggest success story of Independent India is preserving unity and integrity despite diverse cultures, religions, languages, lifestyles and ethos.

“Azadi ka Amruth Mahotsav is not only an occasion to remember the freedom fighters and cherish our achievements, but also gives us an opportunity to vision and plan for India at 100 years of independence,” Dr Soundarajan observed.

 

Later, she released Tricolour balloons into the air to mark the occasion.

