AP gears up to meet challenge of rising Corona cases

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 13, 2021, 4:45 am IST
Updated Mar 13, 2021, 6:56 am IST
One of the worst-hit districts in the state is Chittoor, where there are 85 virus-positive cases and 431 total active cases
 Though these hospitals are already running Covid-19 wards, health authorities want them to be fully prepared for meeting any sudden rise in number of cases. (Photo: PTI)

VIJAYAWADA: Given the steady rise in number of Coronavirus cases in several districts of Andhra Pradesh, state health authorities have advised government teaching and district hospitals to be prepared with adequate number of beds, ventilators, medical oxygen and medicines to meet the challenge.

Though these hospitals are already running Covid-19 wards, health authorities want them to be fully prepared for meeting any sudden rise in number of cases. They want five to 10 beds kept ready exclusively for Coronavirus-infected patients in each health centre, especially in districts, where the number of Covid-19 cases are rising.

 

Reasons attributed for rise in number of Covid-19 cases are spread of infection from infected states like Maharashtra, people failing to comply with Covid-19 protocol by wearing face masks, maintaining social distance and sanitising hands frequently, especially the young generation visiting public places like shopping malls, film theatres and religious places, apart from conducting Coronavirus tests at the rate of 4,000 per district on an average.

One of the worst-hit districts in the state is Chittoor, where there are 85 virus-positive cases and 431 total active cases. The district already accounts for 856 of total deaths.

 

Chittoor district medical and health officer Dr. M. Penchulaiah said, “We are conducting 5,000 to 6,000 Covid-19 tests per day unlike other districts, where the number of tests is relatively lesser. The district has a sizeable floating population from neighbouring states like Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. We also have Tirupati, a popular pilgrim centre. This is resulting in a steady rise in number of cases. However, we are prepared to meet any eventuality.”

State health authorities maintain that to tackle the virus effectively, they are allowing people to walk in for both Covid-19 tests and Coronavirus vaccination, unlike the earlier practice of insisting on prior registration.

 

Medical education director Dr. M. Raghavendra Rao said, “Our teaching hospitals are running Covid-19 wards for treating infected patients. However, given the rise in number of infections, we have issued directions to them for organising additional beds and other requisites to treat infected patients.”

Health director Dr. T. Geeta Prasadini said, “It is highly deplorable that younger generation is ignoring Covid-19 protocol while moving in public places, resulting in spread of the virus. We urge them to maintain self-restraint. Our health sector has been under high pressure for long. If the virus spreads further, I am afraid the situation will turn challenging.”

 

