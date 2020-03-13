'Notification' on closure for coronavirus is fake: Maharashtra govt

Priests wearing protective masks against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) perform rituals at the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai on March 13, 2020. (PTI)

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Friday lodged a complaint with the Cyber Police about a fake central government `notification' about closure of colleges, schools and offices in view of the coronavirus.

The so-called notification, which has been doing the rounds on social media, claimed that it was issued by the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

It purportedly declared a holiday for educational institutions and other organizations that have more than ten employees from March 14-21, and said a fine of Rs 5,000 per day would be imposed if the order was violated.

It claimed to be applicable to Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Sikkim.

This notification was completely fake, and a police complaint has been registered, the chief minister's office said.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray announced earlier on Friday that in view of the coronavirus outbreak, schools and colleges in Pune and neighbouring twin industrial towns of Pimpri and Chinchwad will remain closed till further orders.