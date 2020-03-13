 LIVE !  :  A woman wears a facemask, amid concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, as she walks along a street in Yangon. AFP Photo Coronavirus live updates: Death toll in Iran spikes to 514
 
Nation Current Affairs 13 Mar 2020
Nation, Current Affairs

69-year-old coronavirus positive woman dies in New Delhi

PTI
Published Mar 13, 2020, 10:38 pm IST
Updated Mar 13, 2020, 10:53 pm IST
This is the second death due to the Covid-19 virus in India
Workers clean the entry gates at Rajeev Chowk metro station in the wake of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in New Delhi, Friday, March 13, 2020. India has more than 80 positive coronavirus cases so far. (PTI)
New Delhi: A 69-year-old woman who tested positive for coronavirus infection has died in New Delhi, health ministry and Delhi government officials said.

The death was caused due to co-morbidity (diabetes and hypertension), it said, adding that she had tested positive for COVID-19.

 

The woman had been admitted in Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, officials said.

This is the second victim due to coronavirus infection in India, following the death of a 76-year-old man in Kalaburagi, Karnataka on Tuesday.  

...
Tags: delhi coronavirus, death, covid-19
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


