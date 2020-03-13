69-year-old coronavirus positive woman dies in New Delhi

Workers clean the entry gates at Rajeev Chowk metro station in the wake of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in New Delhi, Friday, March 13, 2020. India has more than 80 positive coronavirus cases so far. (PTI)

New Delhi: A 69-year-old woman who tested positive for coronavirus infection has died in New Delhi, health ministry and Delhi government officials said.

The death was caused due to co-morbidity (diabetes and hypertension), it said, adding that she had tested positive for COVID-19.

The woman had been admitted in Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, officials said.

This is the second victim due to coronavirus infection in India, following the death of a 76-year-old man in Kalaburagi, Karnataka on Tuesday.