search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala church land row: Police books Cardinal Mar George Alencherry

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 13, 2018, 1:06 am IST
Updated Mar 13, 2018, 2:47 am IST
2 priests, middleman also in dock.
Cardinal Mar George Alencherry
 Cardinal Mar George Alencherry

Kochi: The police on Monday  booked Cardinal Mar George Alencherry, head of the Syro-Malabar Church,  and three others for the land deal fraud that runs into crores of rupees. A  single bench of Justice Kemal Pasha of the High Court had ordered the police to register an FIR against the cardinal, priests Joshy Puthuva and Sebastian Vadakkump- adan, and middleman Saju Varghese on a petition filed by Shine Varghese from Cherthala.

The cardinal  and the three others have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including sections 120b (criminal conspiracy), 405, 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property),  the police said. The cardinal is the first accused in the case.

 

The petitioner had approached the High Court  saying that the Ernakulam central police had not registered an FIR on his complaint against the cardinal and others over the controversial land deal in the Ernakulam – Angamaly archdiocese. The court had castigated the police for their  inaction. Meanwhile, the cardinal and the other accused moved separate appeals in the High Court against the  order of the single bench.  

The police are unlikely to take any further action till  the High Court  gives its order on the appeals filed by the accused.   The police had sought the legal opinion of director- general of prosecution before registering the FIR. Following the delay in registering the case,  the petitioner and a section of laity in the Church had threatened to move a contempt of court petition against the police.

During the hearing, the court rejected the arguments that only the pope could initiate action against the cardinal and observed that the head of the Church was subject to the law of the land. The archbishop is only a custodian of the Church properties,  it observed. Earlier, the two inquiry commissions constituted by the cardinal and the synod had  found serious lapses in the land deal. Based on the report of the bishops’ inquiry panel appointed by the synod, the powers of the cardinal have been delegated to the auxiliary bishop.

Tags: cardinal mar george alencherry, syro-malabar church
Location: India, Kerala




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung's Galaxy S9 is very difficult to repair: iFixit

While the guys figured out that most of the components are modular and can be replaced independently, the outer shell of the Galaxy S9 makes it difficult to gain access to the internals.
 

Tinder's most right-swiped man shares dating tips

Talking about exes is a big no - not even about places you have visited with your ex. (Photo: Instagram/Stefan-Pierre)
 

Artist paints intricate masterpieces on used teabags

Instead of disposing of used teabags, Ruby Silvious, a Philippines-born, US-based artist is regenerating them into intricate pieces of art. (Photo: Twitter/Ruby Silvious)
 

Albert Einstein's violin fetches more than Rs 3 crores at auction

He started playing a violin at the age of six (Photo: AFP)
 

Google honours Sir Willian Henry Perkin with a doodle on his 180th birthday

It was an accidental discovery made when he was only 18 (Photo: Google)
 

WhatsApp: Five secret features you need to know about

Some of the key features added this year include deleting messages for everyone, WhatsApp Status and share your live location.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telengana: GST relief on liquor licence

After GST came into force, the TS government as part of avoiding service tax had changed the name of licence fee as excise tax as there was no service tax on any tax.

Telangana: No-nonsense cop’s eyes set on crime prevention

Anjani Kumar, on the first day in office as CP. (Photo:DC)

CBSE likely to change its curriculum

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

Hyderabad: Trade licence must for private schools, colleges

The GHMC has indicated this in its action plan for implementation of trade licence which was submitted to the state government.

2BHK project: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation to look for alternatives sites

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham