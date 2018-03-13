search on deccanchronicle.com
Hillary Clinton visits historical sites in Mandu

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Mar 13, 2018, 1:18 am IST
Updated Mar 13, 2018, 1:18 am IST
Enjoys boating in Narmada, watches Maheswar weavers.
Former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton arrives at a historical monument, at Mandu in Indore. (Photo: PTI)
Bhopal: Ancient palaces of Mandu in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district on Monday wowed former USA secretary of state Hillary Clinton. Ms Clinton who was on a three-day-visit to MP on a private tour was seen listening with rapt attention the narration of the romance of erstwhile royal couple of Mandu, Baz Bahadur and Rani Rupamati, by a guide, while visiting their palace.

She was elegantly dressed in casual wears. She seemed completely engrossed while listening to stories of romances of former royal couple while moving around the palace. She later enjoyed boating in Narmada river and watched the world famous Maheswar saree being weaved by the local weavers. The Maheswar saree was promoted by Queen Ahilya Bai of the erstwhile Holkar royal family to help downtrodden eke out a decent living at the time. She later returned to Ahilya Fort, a heritage hotel, in Maheswar.

 

Maheswar was capital of erstwhile Holkar kingdom till January six, 1818. Malhar Rao Holkar 111 later shifted the capital of their kingdom to Indore. Ms Clinto was on visit to MP on invitation of Richard Holkar, scion of the erstwhile Holkar royal family. She was scheduled to return to Jodhpur in Rajasthan on Tuesday after winding up her MP visit.

