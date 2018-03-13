search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Bombay HC allows unwed mother to remove father's name from child's birth proof

ANI
Published Mar 13, 2018, 9:12 pm IST
Updated Mar 13, 2018, 9:12 pm IST
A bench directed the BMC to issue a fresh certificate, with the space for the name of biological father left blank.
She never gave the name of the child's father to the BMC, and was unaware who disclosed that information to the authorities at the time of filling forms, she said. (Photo: Pixabay | Representational)
 She never gave the name of the child's father to the BMC, and was unaware who disclosed that information to the authorities at the time of filling forms, she said. (Photo: Pixabay | Representational)

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday allowed the plea of a 22-year-old unwed mother from the city who had sought that the name of her daughter's biological father be removed from her birth certificate.

A bench of justices A S Oka and R I Chagla directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to issue a fresh certificate, with space for the name of biological father left blank.

 

The bench, however, rejected the woman's prayer that the father's name be removed from all records of the BMC.

"The Registration of Births and Deaths Act mandates that at the time of the birth of a child, the biological father or mother provide the names of both parents, their addresses, occupations, etc. The BMC then enters the same in its records as per the provisions of the Act and the birth certificate is issued on the basis of above entries," the bench said.

"The BMC's power to amend the entries thus made in its records is limited. Therefore this court can not direct that the name of the biological father be deleted from the entire records," the judges said.

The petition said that the woman gave birth to the child out of wedlock in November 2013.

She never gave the name of the child's father to the BMC, and was unaware who disclosed that information to the authorities at the time of filling forms, she said.

The father's name should be removed from the child's birth certificate as well as from the corporation's records, she demanded.

The BMC rejected her application, saying that an amendment can be carried out only if any entry in the birth certificate or records is erroneous.

At the time of the birth of the child, the petitioner had willingly disclosed the name and occupation of the biological father, the BMC claimed.

The child's biological father -- who was summoned by the court -- stated that he had no objection to his name being removed.

The bench also relied on the 2015 landmark judgement of the Supreme Court which stated that single mothers cannot be compelled to disclose the name of their child's biological father in the birth certificate.

Tags: bombay high court, bmc, unwed mother, supreme court
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Cat survives after being impaled on three metal fence posts

RSPCA inspectors have no idea how the cat ended up stuck on the three posts. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Katappa killed Baahubali in the film, but they will be part of same 'kingdom' again

Sathyaraj as Katappa and Prabhas as Baahubali in the 'Baahubali' franchise.
 

The infamous 'Bookkeeper of Auschwitz', Oskar Groening dies aged 96

He said he was morally guilty for what happened at the concentration camp (Photo: AFP)
 

Even a hint of light in the bedroom raises risk of depression among people

Another study from 2009 had showed that people kept in a room lit 24 hours a day were more likely to suffer from depression (Photo: AFP)
 

Study finds most couples can't tell their partner is sad unless they cry

When it comes to sadness and loneliness, couples need to be on the look-out for tell-tale signs. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Sleep awareness week: 10 foods to help a person sleep at night

According to studies, one in every three adults suffers from sleeplessness and one in every 10 of them have it chronically. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Modi salutes bravery of CRPF jawans killed in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday saluted the CRPF personnel, who were killed in a powerful improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district. (Photo: File)

Kolkata school 'blames' students of homosexuality, tries to 'correct' them

According to the parents, the authorities of Kamala Girls School in South Kolkata, forced the ten students to submit a written admission. (Photo: AP | Representational)

After PNB fraud, RBI bans use of Letter of Undertakings for overseas credit

The RBI notification further said that Letters of Credit and Bank Guarantees for trade credits for imports into India may continue to be issued subject to compliance with the provisions. (Photo: File)

Rajinikanth on spiritual visit to Himalayas, says he's not full-time politician

Speaking to reporters at the Dayanand Saraswati Ashram in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, Rajinikanth said, 'I have not announced my party. I don't want to talk anything about politics (now)... Still I have not become a full-time politician.' (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Farmers in Delhi demand loan waiver, caution Centre of consequences

Protesting under the banner Bharatiya Kisan Union, scores of farmers reached Parliament Street and raised slogans in support of their demands. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham