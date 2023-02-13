Flying drones, small aircrafts prohibited in Bengaluru for five days

Bengaluru city commissioner of police Pratap Reddy stated the order has been issued keeping in mind security and maintenance of law and order during the conduct of Aero India-2023 which will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday at Yelahanka Air Force Station, Bengaluru. — DC Image

BENGALURU: Excercising his powers under section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), Commissioner of Police and Additional District Magistrate, Bengaluru city Pratap Reddy prohibited flying of unmanned aerial vehicles, robotic process automation, para gliders, micro light aircrafts, small aircrafts, drones, quadra copters and balloons from Monday to Friday.

In a release here, Pratap Reddy stated the order has been issued keeping in mind security and maintenance of law and order during the conduct of Aero India-2023 which will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday at Yelahanka Air Force Station, Bengaluru.

Reddy said that unmanned aerial vehicles, robotic process automation, para gliders, micro light aircrafts, small aircrafts, drones, quadra copters and balloons can be used to carry weapons or to carry surveillance objects to threaten, damage, injure and kill people and also to destroy properties in the premises.