Nation Politics 13 Feb 2023 BRS eyeing pre-poll ...
Nation, Politics

BRS eyeing pre-poll pact with Cong, MIM: BJP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 13, 2023, 11:55 pm IST
Updated Feb 14, 2023, 9:05 am IST
Former MLA NVSS Prabhakar. (File image)
 Former MLA NVSS Prabhakar. (File image)

HYDERABAD: Former BJP legislator N.V.S.S. Prabhakar on Monday said that the BRS was trying to strike an alliance with both Congress and MIM ahead of the ensuing Assembly elections.

He pointed out that ever since Manikrao Thakre had taken over as the AICC in-charge for Telangana, the BRS has changed its stance and was coming up with positive statements about Congress leaders.

"Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao spoke highly about how Dr Manmohan Singh as Prime Minister had put India on the right developmental track. That Rao praised Dr Singh on the floor of the House is a clear signal of his intention to have a pre-poll alliance with the Congress," he said.

MIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi made it clear that his party would contest 50 seats in the Assembly elections, the BJP leader said. "This is aimed at facilitating a BRS win in other seats," Prabhakar said.

Tags: n.v.s.s. prabhakar, bharat rashtra samiti (brs), ‪bjp, aimim, congress
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


