Nation Current Affairs 13 Feb 2022 Social justice in co ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Social justice in constitution influenced by our cultural heritage: Kovind

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Feb 13, 2022, 11:35 pm IST
Updated Feb 13, 2022, 11:35 pm IST
Hails eternal relevance of Sri Ramanujacharya’s deep-rooted philosophy
The President of India, Ramnath Kovind, unveiling the statue of Swarna Ramanujachrya at Statue of Equality, Muchintal in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo:DC)
 The President of India, Ramnath Kovind, unveiling the statue of Swarna Ramanujachrya at Statue of Equality, Muchintal in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo:DC)

HYDERABAD: President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday contended that ‘Vishishtadvait’ was not merely a singular contribution to philosophy but also showed the relevance of philosophy in everyday life. What is called philosophy in the west has been reduced to a scholarly study subject. ‘Darshan’ is not a matter of dry analysis but a way of looking at the world and life. That has always remained true in the Indian context, thanks to philosopher-saints like Sri Ramanujacharya, he said.

He was speaking at Muchintal Chinna Jeeyar ashram after unveiling a golden idol of Sri Ramanujacharya weighing 120 kgs and seeing the statue of equality, the details of which were explained to him by
Chinna Jeeyar Swamy. As part of the millennium celebrations, he visited 108 divyadesas and performed special pujas at the ashram.

 

Kovind said that saint-poets and philosophers like Sri Ramanujacharya created and nurtured the country’s cultural identity, continuity and unity. They promoted the concept of a nation based on cultural values. This culture-based concept is different from how it is defined in western thought, he said.

Kovind said that references to the bhakti tradition that united India in a single-thread centuries ago are found in the puranas. This tradition is also found in bhakti sects inspired by Sri Ramanujacharya, which had spread from Srirangam and Kancheepuram to Varanasi. Thus, the emotional unity of Indians dates back to several centuries, he said.

 

He said that Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, who stood for social justice, had clearly stated that the fundamental constitutional ideals of the Indian republic are based on her ever-vibrant cultural heritage. He also espoused the egalitarian ideals of Sri Ramanujacharya, the president pointed out.

“Our concept of equality is not derived from the west but has developed on India’s cultural soil. Our vision of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ is based on equality, which is the cornerstone of our democracy. Equality before law, prohibition of all forms of discrimination, equality of opportunity, abolition of untouchability - all these fundamental rights have been enshrined in our constitution. In order to achieve the constitutional objective of an equitable society, many public welfare programmes are run by the government”, he explained.

 

“We are celebrating 75 years of independence. One of the objectives of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ is to re-discover those values that inspired our freedom struggle. It is only then that the young generation would understand the origins of movements led by Mahatma Gandhi, Ambedkar and others. The youth of today will realise how our founding fathers connected us to our heritage as expressed in the life and works of Sri Ramanuja”, he said.

Earlier in the day, Kovind and wife were received at Begumpet airport by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and minister Talsani Srinivas Yadav. He will stay in Raj Bhavan for the night and leave for Delhi by a special flight Monday morning.

 

...
Tags: president ram nath kovind, sri ramanujacharya swamy, statue of equality
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy has called for objections and suggestions from the public vis-à-vis the new districts through officials till March 3. (Photo: Twitter)

Integrated collectorates in new districts, process to complete by March 15

Areas coming under the Mangaluru Commissionerate region are sensitive. To ensure there are no untoward incidents the police commissioner has issued prohibitory orders. — Representational image/DC

Section 144 in Mangaluru

Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo:Twitter)

KCR: Ready to form national party to oust BJP

The launch of Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, PSLV-C52 is scheduled at 05:59 hours on February 14, 2022 from the First Launch Pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. (Photo:ISRO)

ISRO FEAT: All set for launch of PSLV-C52 with EOS-04 and two small satellites today



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Biological E seeks EUA for its Corbevax vaccine for 12-18 yrs age group

The Corbevax vaccine is administered through intramuscular route with two doses scheduled 28 days apart and is stored at 2 to 8 degrees Celsius temperatures and presented as 0.5 ml (single dose) and 5 ml (10 doses) vial pack. (Photo: Biological-E)

Active COVID-19 cases in country dip to 5,37045

Medical staff collects the swabs from the people for Covid-19 testing at MVP Ward Secretariat in Visakhapatnam. (DC Image)

If voted to power, BJP to form panel on Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand: Dhami

Union Home Minister Amit Shah distributes pamphlets during his door-to-door campaign for the Uttarakhand Assembly elections, in Haridwar. (PTI Photo)

Motivated comments on India's internal issues not welcome: MEA on Hijab row

Muslim woman holds placards during a protest against banning Muslim girls wearing hijab from attending classes at some schools in Karnataka, in Hyderabad (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

EC eases election campaign time limit, allows padyatras

Crowd of BJP supporters during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's election campaign rally, in Bhojipura, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->