Section 144 imposed in areas around all high schools in Udupi

In the backdrop of the Hijab-Saffron Shawl controversy, Udupi district administration has imposed Section 144 of CrPC within 200 meters radius of the high schools in the district.

Prohibitory orders Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed from 6 am on Feb 14 to 6 pm on Feb 19 as a precautionary measure. The decision was taken by the Deputy Commissioner based on the request of the three Sub Divisional Police Officers of the Udupi district.

The move comes as a precautionary measure as the state government has decided to reopen the high schools from Feb 14 based on the High Court direction.

As per the order, assembly of five or more members around the school perimeter is not allowed. All sorts of gatherings including protests and rallies are banned. Inciting slogans, songs and speeches are strictly barred.

The Hijab controversy first began in Udupi City and later spread to Kundapur and other parts of the state.