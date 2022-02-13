Nation Current Affairs 13 Feb 2022 ISRO FEAT: All set f ...
ISRO FEAT: All set for launch of PSLV-C52 with EOS-04 and two small satellites today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 13, 2022, 11:34 pm IST
Updated Feb 13, 2022, 11:34 pm IST
This will be the first launch for ISRO in 2022 and the first launch after senior scientist Dr S Somanath took charge of ISRO as its chairman
The launch of Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, PSLV-C52 is scheduled at 05:59 hours on February 14, 2022 from the First Launch Pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. (Photo:ISRO)
 The launch of Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, PSLV-C52 is scheduled at 05:59 hours on February 14, 2022 from the First Launch Pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. (Photo:ISRO)

Nellore: Arrangements are in place for the launch of Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle PSLV-C52 with an Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-04) and two small satellites onboard, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Shar, Sriharikota, at 5.59 am on Monday.

The small satellites include (1) a student satellite (INSPIREsat-1) from the Indian Institute of Space Science & Technology (IIST) in association with the Laboratory of Atmospheric & Space Physics at the University of Colorado, Boulder and (2) a technology demonstrator satellite (INS-2TD) from ISRO, which is a precursor to the India-Bhutan Joint Satellite (INS-2B).

 

This is the first launch for ISRO for the year 2022 and the first launch after senior scientist Dr S Somanath took charge of ISRO as its chairman.

The countdown process of 25 hours and 30 minutes, leading to the launch of the PSLV-C52/EOS-04 mission, commenced at 4.29 am on Sunday, February 13, at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.

Fuel-filling operations are in progress during the countdown, which progressed smoothly, according to sources in Shar.

As per tradition, a team of ISRO officials performed puja at the holy shrine in Tirumala for the success of the mission. Dr Somanath also offered prayers at the Sri Changala Parameswari temple in Sullurpeta, following the footsteps of his predecessors on Saturday.

 

...
