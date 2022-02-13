Nation Current Affairs 13 Feb 2022 Integrated collector ...
Integrated collectorates in new districts, process to complete by March 15

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 13, 2022, 11:59 pm IST
Updated Feb 13, 2022, 11:59 pm IST
AP will complete the formation of new districts by March 15 and their administration would start from April 2, Ugadi
Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy has called for objections and suggestions from the public vis-à-vis the new districts through officials till March 3. (Photo: Twitter)
VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh will complete the formation of new districts by March 15 and their administration would start from April 2, Ugadi, the Telugu New Year. The number of districts in the state would double from 13 to 26.

Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy has called for objections and suggestions from the public vis-à-vis the new districts through officials till March 3. The final notification for new districts will be issued in the third week of March.

 

The government would establish integrated Collectorates (government complexes) in all the new districts, with all government offices set in one place.

The government had appointed four sub-committees for the setting up of new districts with boundaries and division of assets and employees.

Further, the government has appointed a state-level committee involving the secretary to the finance department, CCLA secretary and districts collectors to take decisions on the suggestions and objections after thorough a study.

District collectors have been asked to upload the received suggestions and objections on the www.drp.ap.gov.in website every day without fail, and with their remarks.

 

There have been a lot of objections over the names of the new districts and on the location of their headquarters. Many objections were raised over the NTR name for Vijayawada, with suggestions of Palnadu, Bapatla, Rajampet, Balaji, Satya Saibaba, Annamayya, Manyam, Alluri Sitaramaraju, Konaseema etc.

Several villages and towns are showing reluctance for merger with newly formed districts by citing the problem of long-distance travel. Politicians as also various organisations and associations are submitting several suggestions and objections regarding the new districts.

 

AP planning department secretary Vijaykumar said integrated Collectorates will be erected over an area of 4 lakh square feet each, with all government offices including the Collector and SP offices set inside one complex.

The division of employees will be completed in March and final notifications for the establishment of new districts will be issued by the third week of March. There will be no problem vis-a-vis promotion and service matters.

There is no need to seek anyone’s permission to set up new districts. The government will inform the Union Government about it. The Centre, based on the note from the state, will notify the new districts.

 

