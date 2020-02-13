PM Modi to pull all stops for US President Donald Trump

New Delhi: Seeking to raise anticipation and excitement over his forthcoming visit to India later this month, US President Donald Trump has indicated that his country could sign a trade deal with India if it is the “right” one, adding there could be “five to seven million” (50-70 lakh) people in Ahmedabad welcoming him from the airport to the newly-built massive Motera Cricket Stadium.

Speculation is rife that Mr Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will jointly address a public rally in Ahmedabad.

Meanwhile, in remarks that are significant given the recent controversy over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in India and concerns on that raised by the US earlier, Mr Modi tweeted that both nations had a commitment to “democracy and pluralism”, adding that Mr Trump and his wife Melania would be given a “memorable welcome” by the people of India.

Both India and the US had announced on Tuesday that Mr Trump would make a two-day visit later this month to India on February 24 and 25. He will visit New Delhi and Ahmedabad during their visit.

According to US reports, Mr Trump had said: “They (Indians) want to do something and we’ll see... if we can make the right deal, (we) will do it.”

In a lighter vein, perhaps in reference to the “Howdy Modi” rally in Houston, Texas last year that was held to welcome Mr Modi in the US, Mr Trump had reportedly said: “When we have 50,000 people, I’m not going to feel so good; we’ll have five to seven million people just from the airport to the new stadium (in Ahmedabad). And you know it is the largest stadium in the world. (They are) building it now. It’s almost complete and it’s the largest in the world.”

India, US engage in parleys on trade deal

Praising Mr Modi, he added: “I look forward to going to India. He (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) is a friend of mine. He’s a great gentleman.”

After Mr Trump’s comments, Mr Modi tweeted: “Extremely delighted that @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS (President Trump and his wife Melania) will visit India on 24th and 25th February. India will accord a memorable welcome to our esteemed guests. This visit is a very special one and it will go a long way in further cementing India-USA friendship.” He added: “India and the USA share a common commitment to democracy and pluralism. Our nations are cooperating extensively on a wide range of issues. Robust friendship between our nations augurs well not only for our citizens but also for the entire world.”

Both countries said on Tuesday in separate statements that the visit would strengthen the Indo-US strategic partnership. Speculation is rife that a trade deal may also be signed during the visit, something that will be music to the US President’s ears as he heads into his domestic re-election campaign.

Meanwhile, officials of two countries are engaged in hectic parleys for a proposed trade deal between the countries ahead of Trump’s visit, an official said.

However, the official said that as of now there is no clarity if the trade pact will be signed during Trump’s visit. Multiple rounds of talks have taken place between commerce minister Piyush Goyal and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer in the past few weeks over telephone. The two countries are negotiating a trade package to iron out certain issues and promote two-way commerce.