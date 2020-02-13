Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik’s property up by Rs 1 crore

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik continues to be the richest among his council of ministers while state panchayati raj minister Pratap Jena’s net worth grew by a whopping Rs 4.5 crore in a year, a statement of assets of all ministers of the state released here said.

As per the statement, Naveen now owns assets worth over Rs 64.26 cr which include movable property worth Rs 62.66 cr. In 2019, Naveen owned assets worth Rs 63.87 cr. As per his property list, the Odisha CM has an ambassador car of 1980 model that is valued at around Rs 8,905 and he possesses jewellery worth about Rs 2, 12,252. The CM has deposits over Rs 40 lakh in two branches of State Bank of India at Hiinjlicut of Ganjam district and Padampur in Bargarh during the general elections last year.

The CM has a farm land and building in an area of 22.7 acre at Tikri Khera village of Faridabad valued at Rs 10,75,51,071, as per the valuation done in March 2017. Similarly, Naveen owns 50 per cent share of his ancestral property situated at APJ Abdul Kalam Road in New Delhi valued at Rs 43.36 crore. Besides, the BJD president owns two-third share of Naveen Niwas worth over Rs 9.52 cr, as on August 18, 2017.

Although the graph of Naveen’s income has considerably increased as compared to last year, he has not been able to repay the loan of Rs 15 lakh that borrowed from his sister, Gita Mehta on March 9, 2015.