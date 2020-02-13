Nation Current Affairs 13 Feb 2020 ‘Observe Febru ...
Nation, Current Affairs

‘Observe February 14 as martyrs’ day’

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 13, 2020, 1:17 am IST
Updated Feb 13, 2020, 1:17 am IST
Rightwing Hindu organisation says Valentine’s Day “infringes upon India’s innate culture”
SRS’s J&K president Rajiv Mahajan said, “We strongly oppose Valentine’s Day celebrations. These are anti-Indian culture and, therefore, must be banned in J&K.”
 SRS’s J&K president Rajiv Mahajan said, “We strongly oppose Valentine’s Day celebrations. These are anti-Indian culture and, therefore, must be banned in J&K.”

SRINAGAR: A rightwing Hindu organisation on Wednesday demanded that February 14 should be observed as ‘martyrs’ day’ instead of Valentine’s Day in Jammu and Kashmir and beyond in memory of over forty Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans who died in a terror attack at southern Pulwama district on this day last year.

Shri Ram Sena (SRS), in a statement issued on Wednesday in Jammu on the eve of the first anniversary of the Pulwama attack, urged J&K’s Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu to impose a complete ban on Valentine’s Day celebrations in the Union Territory and said that such activity “infringes upon India’s innate culture”.

 

SRS’s J&K president Rajiv Mahajan said, “We strongly oppose Valentine’s Day celebrations. These are anti-Indian culture and, therefore, must be banned in J&K.”

He added, “Also, we lost more than forty of our brave jawans in Pulwama terror attack on this day last year. It would be but an insult to the supreme sacrifice that they made if people celebrate February 14 as Valentine’s Day. It should be observed as ‘martyrs’ day’ instead.” Terming the Valentine’s Day as a manifestation of western culture, Mahajan asked youths not to celebrate it.

“We also appeal to all schools managements, government as well as private,  to observe it as ‘martyrs’ day by holding two minutes prayer in morning assemblies on February 14 for the martyrs of Pulwama terrorist attack across the J&K,” he said.

...
Tags: hindu organisation, crpf
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


Latest From Nation

Jagan Mohan Reddy

Jagan Mohan Reddy invites PM Modi to AP for Ugadi

Telangana High Court

DA case: HC to hear Jagan’s 11 pleas on April 9

Jagan Mohan Reddy and PM Modi (Photo: ANI)

Jagan Mohan Reddy to PM Modi: Help in scrapping of Council

In Telangana, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has introduced several schemes in the last six years. AP Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is also implementing several welfare schemes since the last eight months.

AAP win to bolster welfare plans in states



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite review: A noteworthy Note 10!

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is a hark back to Galaxy Note devices of yesteryear and this is because of the flat display found here.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Director and GM Mr Ripu Bajwa of Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies offers a holistic and robust data protection portfolio helping businesses to better protect their data as well as monetize it, enabling them to deliver better business outcomes.
 

Watch: An up-close look at the Galaxy Z Flip

Check out the video below to see how the Galaxy Z Flip bends the law of physics with a stylish and compact form factor that fits into the palm of your hand.
 

Watch: Hands-on with the Galaxy S20 and its game-changing camera

The Galaxy S20 and S20+’s displays include a 10MP selfie camera, while the S20 Ultra boasts a 40MP lens.
 

Deccan Chronicle's ultimate Valentine's Day tech gift guide

With teddy bears and roses being passe, here are some tech gifts to spicen up the mood.
 

Instagram's ‘Unlabel India’ campaign to enable youth to express themselves safely

The campaign builds over the successes of the ‘Unlabel’ content series that was launched last year by Instagram and Yuvaa. (Photo: MediaBrief)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Vizag tribals seek separate statehood

The Adivasis, since mid of December last year, have been agitating against exploitation by non-adivasis, who own and run nearly all of the businesses in agency areas since the last four decades.

Adobe hires University of Hyderabad student on Rs 43 lakh pay

V. Nandini Soni.

Second batch of foreign diplomats shown around Kashmir

Members of the delegation of EU parlimentarians enjoy boat rides on a shikara on the Dal Lake in Srinagar on February 12, 2020.. (PTI)

Greater Hyderabad residents are paying twice for garbage

Tax payers are not required to pay an additional amount for garbage collection as its charge is already included in property tax.

Kejriwal’s connect with poor gives AAP a sweep

Arvind Kejriwal
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham