LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 149

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADHUSUDAN SAHOO
Published Feb 13, 2020, 1:22 am IST
Updated Feb 13, 2020, 1:22 am IST
The steep price rise of non-subsidised cylinders, that will be effective from February 12, will make each unit dearer by up to Rs 149.
For the sixth time in the recent past, the price of non-subsidised cooking gas has been increased, with the cumulative price rise since August at nearly Rs 300.
New Delhi: The consumers in the country have reason to worry as the price of liquefied petroleum gas cylinders has been increased sharply once again by the state-run oil marketing companies. The steep price rise of non-subsidised cylinders, that will be effective from February 12, will make each unit dearer by up to Rs 149.

The move of the OMCs came a day after the announcement of Delhi Assembly election results, where the BJP party at the Centre was completely routed from the fray. Citing a spurt in benchmark global fuel rates, the OMC officials said that LPG price had a steep hike in prices, but the government almost doubled the subsidy it provides on the fuel to keep per cylinder outgo almost unchanged.

“Domestic LPG users, who are entitled to buy 12 bottles of 14.2 kg each at subsidised rates in a year, will get more subsidy. Government subsidy payout to domestic users has been increased from Rs 153.86 per cylinder to Rs 291.48,” officials said.

