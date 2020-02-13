Nation Current Affairs 13 Feb 2020 Coronavirus scare hi ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Coronavirus scare hits Chinese food business

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY SAMUEL PAUL
Published Feb 13, 2020, 12:48 am IST
Updated Feb 13, 2020, 12:48 am IST
Even big, reputed restaurants, known for their Chinese cuisine have taken a hit, because of the cornonavirus scare.
Wholesale suppliers also say that sales of ingredients used in preparation of Chinese food have seen a dip since the outbreak of the disease.
 Wholesale suppliers also say that sales of ingredients used in preparation of Chinese food have seen a dip since the outbreak of the disease.

Hyderabad: The ongoing global coronavirus crisis appears to have hit the palate of people in the city, with street vendors selling Chinese food reporting a steep drop in demand and sale. Wholesale suppliers also say that sales of ingredients used in preparation of Chinese food have seen a dip since the outbreak of the disease.

Rashid, who owns an Indian food stall near the LB Stadium, said that his sales are down to half because of fears that since coronavirus emerged in China, all Chinese food could be dangerous now.

 

“Customers are even scared to eat egg or chicken. I now mostly cater to auto drivers and daily wage workers,” Rashid said.

Most of the Chinese food sold in the city, considered ‘Desi Chinese’ had become more common over the years with many nooks and street corners dotted with Chinese food vendors or stalls.

Tadka in King Koti used to sell close to hundred plates of noodles, besides anoter score of plates of fried rice and Manchuria snack. But because of the ‘coronavirus effect’, sales have plummeted and the eatery was forced to let go one of its two chefs.

“Demand has fallen and work has come down. One chef is enough, given our current sales,” said Asif Khan, who manages the eatery. “Our chefs are mostly from Odisha. The street carts of Chinese food generate a lot of employment, with at least four to five families make a living from each cart,” he said.

Ashok from Swastika Agencies, a wholesale noodle supplier in Begum Bazar, said, “We used to supply 200 to 300 kgs per day. Now it has fallen to 150 to 200 kgs per day.”

It is not just that the staple noodles has seen a dip in sales. Various sauces and mixes too have seen a fall in demand.

Swamy from BNK Agencies, said, “our average sales varied between 20 and 40 cartons per day, we barely sell 15 to 25 now. The market is very dull. We can make a profit only if our sales have enough volumes.”

Even big, reputed restaurants, known for their Chinese cuisine have taken a hit, because of the cornonavirus scare.

...
Tags: chinese food, coronavirus
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Jagan Mohan Reddy

Jagan Mohan Reddy invites PM Modi to AP for Ugadi

Telangana High Court

DA case: HC to hear Jagan’s 11 pleas on April 9

Jagan Mohan Reddy and PM Modi (Photo: ANI)

Jagan Mohan Reddy to PM Modi: Help in scrapping of Council

In Telangana, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has introduced several schemes in the last six years. AP Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is also implementing several welfare schemes since the last eight months.

AAP win to bolster welfare plans in states



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite review: A noteworthy Note 10!

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is a hark back to Galaxy Note devices of yesteryear and this is because of the flat display found here.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Director and GM Mr Ripu Bajwa of Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies offers a holistic and robust data protection portfolio helping businesses to better protect their data as well as monetize it, enabling them to deliver better business outcomes.
 

Watch: An up-close look at the Galaxy Z Flip

Check out the video below to see how the Galaxy Z Flip bends the law of physics with a stylish and compact form factor that fits into the palm of your hand.
 

Watch: Hands-on with the Galaxy S20 and its game-changing camera

The Galaxy S20 and S20+’s displays include a 10MP selfie camera, while the S20 Ultra boasts a 40MP lens.
 

Deccan Chronicle's ultimate Valentine's Day tech gift guide

With teddy bears and roses being passe, here are some tech gifts to spicen up the mood.
 

Instagram's ‘Unlabel India’ campaign to enable youth to express themselves safely

The campaign builds over the successes of the ‘Unlabel’ content series that was launched last year by Instagram and Yuvaa. (Photo: MediaBrief)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Adobe hires University of Hyderabad student on Rs 43 lakh pay

V. Nandini Soni.

Second batch of foreign diplomats shown around Kashmir

Members of the delegation of EU parlimentarians enjoy boat rides on a shikara on the Dal Lake in Srinagar on February 12, 2020.. (PTI)

Kejriwal’s connect with poor gives AAP a sweep

Arvind Kejriwal

Focus should be on people’s welfare: K Chandrasekhar Rao

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, chief secretary Somesh Kumar, home minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali and IT minister K.T. Rama Rao at the collectors’ meeting on Tuesday.

PM-Kisan disburses just 53 per cent of allocated funds

The government gets verified details of land holdings, villages, bank related details and Aadhaar card number of the beneficiaries from the concerned states.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham