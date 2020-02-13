Coronavirus scare hits Chinese food business

Wholesale suppliers also say that sales of ingredients used in preparation of Chinese food have seen a dip since the outbreak of the disease.

Hyderabad: The ongoing global coronavirus crisis appears to have hit the palate of people in the city, with street vendors selling Chinese food reporting a steep drop in demand and sale. Wholesale suppliers also say that sales of ingredients used in preparation of Chinese food have seen a dip since the outbreak of the disease.

Rashid, who owns an Indian food stall near the LB Stadium, said that his sales are down to half because of fears that since coronavirus emerged in China, all Chinese food could be dangerous now.

“Customers are even scared to eat egg or chicken. I now mostly cater to auto drivers and daily wage workers,” Rashid said.

Most of the Chinese food sold in the city, considered ‘Desi Chinese’ had become more common over the years with many nooks and street corners dotted with Chinese food vendors or stalls.

Tadka in King Koti used to sell close to hundred plates of noodles, besides anoter score of plates of fried rice and Manchuria snack. But because of the ‘coronavirus effect’, sales have plummeted and the eatery was forced to let go one of its two chefs.

“Demand has fallen and work has come down. One chef is enough, given our current sales,” said Asif Khan, who manages the eatery. “Our chefs are mostly from Odisha. The street carts of Chinese food generate a lot of employment, with at least four to five families make a living from each cart,” he said.

Ashok from Swastika Agencies, a wholesale noodle supplier in Begum Bazar, said, “We used to supply 200 to 300 kgs per day. Now it has fallen to 150 to 200 kgs per day.”

It is not just that the staple noodles has seen a dip in sales. Various sauces and mixes too have seen a fall in demand.

Swamy from BNK Agencies, said, “our average sales varied between 20 and 40 cartons per day, we barely sell 15 to 25 now. The market is very dull. We can make a profit only if our sales have enough volumes.”

Even big, reputed restaurants, known for their Chinese cuisine have taken a hit, because of the cornonavirus scare.