T'gana: Local Cong leader killed in blast as assailants plant bombs under bed

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a local Congress leader was brutally murdered in his sleep by unidentified men in Telangana's Nalgonda district on Tuesday.

The assailants planted crude bombs under N Dharma Naik's bed while he was sleeping outside his house and detonated them, leading to his death, according to a report in The New Indian Express.

His body was blown into pieces and fell apart, leading to his instant death, the police said.

The police has ruled out the murder as politically motivated. They suspect it to be a case of personal enmity.

Earlier in January, Senior Congress leader and Nalgonda municipal chairperson Boddu Lakshmi’s husband Boddupally Srinivas was bludgeoned to death by unidentified persons in Nalgonda town. His body was found in a canal near his house.

Srinivas' followers who had recently defected from the party were suspected to be involved in the murder.

