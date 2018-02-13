search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Supreme Court says CBI probe into Manipur killings is unsatisfactory

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 13, 2018, 12:58 am IST
Updated Feb 13, 2018, 1:02 am IST
 Supreme Court of India

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday slammed the CBI for not complying with its directions to register FIR against Army, police and para-military personnel involved in the fake encounter killings in Manipur.

The bench told the Additional Solicitor General Maninder Singh that they are not satisfied with the progress made by the CBI. 

 

Justice Lokur said “We are not satisfied with the progress made by the CBI. It appears only FIRs have been re-registered against the victims. We wanted you to speed up the investigation and speed up the process.” 

The ASG said “We are probing the case and would take action against the real accused.”

Justice Lokur responded, “Your explanation is just not satisfactory. Enough is enough.  You do it immediately. You (CBI) lodge counter FIRs immediately against the Army, police and para military forces.”

Tags: supreme court of india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




