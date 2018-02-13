Not Samajwad but Majawad: Yeddyurappa on Rahul for eating meat before temple visit

'I like going to temples, wherever I get a religious place I go there. I feel good and feel happy, and I will continue (to go),' Rahul Gandhi told reporters. (Photo: Twitter | @INCIndia)

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa on Monday hit out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi for reportedly visiting a temple after eating "Javari chicken" during his ongoing tour of northern parts of the poll-bound state.

"At one side there is 10 per cent CM Siddaramaiah who took darshan of Dharmasthala Manjunatha after eating fish, on the other side there is Election Hindu @OfficeOfRG (Rahul Gandhi) who took darshan of Narasimha swamy after eating Javari chicken," Yeddyurappa said in a tweet in Kannada.

"Why is Congress repeatedly hurting Hindu sentiments? Looking at every one equally is Samajawad (socialism), your's is majawad (enjoyment)," Yeddyurappa, the Chief ministerial candidate of BJP, said in the tweet with clippings of reports about Gandhi visiting the temple after 'eating' chicken.

In 2017, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was involved in a controversy for eating fish at lunch before going to the Lord Manjunatha Swamy temple.

It was seen as disrespect to the main deity of the temple, with the issue creating a buzz in the social media. However, Siddaramaiah had dismissed the criticism. Gandhi, who is on a temple trail during his election campaign in northern Karnataka districts, had on Sunday stopped at Kanakagiri in Koppal district and visited the Kanakachala Laxmi-Narasimha temple.

The temple, built by a local chieftain, has a history of 500 years of existence.

Speaking to reporters earlier at Shahpur in Yadgir district, Gandhi on Monday defended his visits to temples and religious places, asserting that he would continue them. "I like going to temples, wherever I get a religious place I go there. I feel good and feel happy, and I will continue (to go)," he told reporters. On a four-day election campaign in Karnataka, where Assembly elections are due early this year, Gandhi was responding Yeddyurappa's earlier "Election Hindu" jibe at him.

"I heartily welcome #ElectionHindu @OfficeOfRG to Ballari. The #Congress President will fulfil our dream of a #CongressMuktKarnataka," Yeddyurappa had said in a tweet, ahead of Gandhi's visit to the state from February 10.