5 dead in blast on ship under repair at Cochin Shipyard; Gadkari orders probe

Kochi: At least five people were killed and 10 others injured in a blast that took place inside a ship at the Cochin Shipyard in Kochi on Tuesday.

The blast took place around 10:45 am onboard Sagar Bhushan, a Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) drilling ship, that was berthed for repair.

At least 2 people are said to be trapped inside the ship and rescue operations are on to evacuate them.

Eleven persons trapped inside the ship were evacuated and rushed to various hospitals in the city, a CSL spokesperson said.

Police and fire and rescue service personnel have rushed to the yard to carry out rescue operations.

Union Minister of Shipping and Water Resources Nitin Gadkari directed MD Cochin Shipyard to provide all medical support to the victims and initiate inquiry into the incident.

Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) is the largest ship building and maintenance facility in India.

Further details are awaited.