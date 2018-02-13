search on deccanchronicle.com
17-yr-old commits suicide in TN after teacher scolds him for coming late to school

Published Feb 13, 2018, 9:12 pm IST
The relatives staged a road roko on the main road demanding action against school authorities.
After returning from school on Monday evening, he went to his room and an hour later his mother found him hanging from the ceiling fan. (Photo: Representational)
Thanjavur: A 17-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan at his house reportedly after being scolded by a teacher for reaching the school late, police said on Tuesday.

A case has been registered against the teacher, they said.

 

The boy was studying in the 12th standard at a private school near Pattukottai in the district.

The incident occurred on Monday.

The boy's relatives alleged that a teacher had scolded him for reaching the school late.

After returning from school on Monday evening, he went to his room and an hour later his mother found him hanging from the ceiling fan, police said.

The relatives staged a road roko on the main road demanding action against school authorities.

Police assured them that a case would be registered following which they dispersed.

Tags: suicide, student suicide, teacher scolds student
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Thanjavur




