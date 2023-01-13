  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Pvt sector must leverage synergies to go global: PM Modi

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 13, 2023, 11:59 pm IST
Updated Jan 13, 2023, 11:59 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with economists and experts at NITI Aayog, in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. (PTI Photo)
  Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with economists and experts at NITI Aayog, in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said both public and private sectors need to leverage synergies and think out of the box to seize opportunities arising as a result of the emerging global environment.

While interacting with noted economists and experts at Niti Aayog ahead of the Union Budget, the Prime Minister applauded the success of the Digital India story and the rapid adoption of fintech, an official statement said.

Economists offered suggestions on ways in which India can sustain its development, it added. They said that due to its resili-ence, India has emerged as a bright spot on the turbulent global stage.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and senior government functionaries were present at the interaction. 

Economists Shankar Acharya, Ashok Gulati, and Shamika Ravi participated in the meeting. Modi noted that while there were risks, the global environment offers new opportunities digitisation, energy, health care and agriculture.

...
