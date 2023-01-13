  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 13 Jan 2023 Next 25 years are ke ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Next 25 years are key to building India, says PM

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 13, 2023, 12:55 am IST
Updated Jan 13, 2023, 12:55 am IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Hubbali, Karnataka. (Twitter/@narendramodi)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Hubbali, Karnataka. (Twitter/@narendramodi)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that “Yuva Shakti” was the driving force of India’s journey and the next 25 years were important for building the nation. The Prime Minister was speaking after inaugurating the 26th National Youth Festival in Hubbali, Karnataka.

In a reminder of the changing nature of national goals in the light of changing times, Modi said that this time of the 21st century was very important as today’s India was a young country with a huge young population. “Yuva Shakti is the driving force of India’s journey. The next 25 years are important for building the nation. The dreams and aspirations of Yuva Shakti decide India’s direction and destination and Yuva Shakti’s passion decides India’s path. To harness this Yuva Shakti, we need to be young with our thoughts, with our efforts,” he said.

The Prime Minister noted that India today was the fifth largest economy in the world, and the goal was to take it into the top three. He reiterated emerging opportunities in the agriculture and sports sectors and credited the power of the youth for this revolution.

Emphasising the importance of the moment in the history of the nation, the Prime Minister underlined that strong foundations are being laid in the fields of economy, education, sports and startups. “The runway is ready  for your takeoff. Today, there is great optimism in the world towards  India and its youth. This optimism is about you. This optimism is because of you. And this optimism is for you. Today, there are global voices saying that this century is India’s century. It is your century, the century of India’s youth. This is a historic time… when optimism and opportunity are coming together,” he said.

The Prime Minister emphasised the role of women power in keeping the nation’s strength alive and talked about the instances of women shining in the armed forces, space technology, space and sports. Modi pointed the importance of futuristic thinking and approach for making the 21st century India’s century.

...
Tags: prime minister narendra modi, national youth festival
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

Manikrao Thakre. (Photo: AP)

Jodo yatra priority, Revanth’s padayatra later: Thakre

Union home minister Amit Shah. (Photo: PTI)

Shah reviews Joshimath crisis, 2 hotels razed

Brigadier K. Somashankar, Officiating General Officer Commanding, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh sub area. (DC Image)

75th Army Day to be celebrated on January 15

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (DC File Photo)

CM promises engg. college in Mahabubabad, sanctions financial aid



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
 

New movies this week

Veera Gunnamma tells the story of a courageous woman belonging to north Andhra region who fought against the zamindars and even the Britishers. — Representational Image/DC
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India to take up development issues facing Global South at G-20 meetings: Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo: PTI)

Situation along LAC with China stable but unpredictable: Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande

ndian Army Chief General Manoj Pande (ANI)

World is in state of crisis: PM Modi at Voice of Global South summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the opening session of the Voice of Global South Summit, via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Delhi govt asks AAP to deposit Rs 163.62 cr within 10 days for political ads

The Delhi government has served a notice on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) giving it a total of 10 days to deposit Rs 164 crore for its political advertisements published allegedly in the form of government advertisements (PTI file image)

PM to inaugurate National Youth Festival in Karnataka's Hubbali

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->