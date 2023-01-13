Next 25 years are key to building India, says PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that “Yuva Shakti” was the driving force of India’s journey and the next 25 years were important for building the nation. The Prime Minister was speaking after inaugurating the 26th National Youth Festival in Hubbali, Karnataka.

In a reminder of the changing nature of national goals in the light of changing times, Modi said that this time of the 21st century was very important as today’s India was a young country with a huge young population. “Yuva Shakti is the driving force of India’s journey. The next 25 years are important for building the nation. The dreams and aspirations of Yuva Shakti decide India’s direction and destination and Yuva Shakti’s passion decides India’s path. To harness this Yuva Shakti, we need to be young with our thoughts, with our efforts,” he said.

The Prime Minister noted that India today was the fifth largest economy in the world, and the goal was to take it into the top three. He reiterated emerging opportunities in the agriculture and sports sectors and credited the power of the youth for this revolution.

Emphasising the importance of the moment in the history of the nation, the Prime Minister underlined that strong foundations are being laid in the fields of economy, education, sports and startups. “The runway is ready for your takeoff. Today, there is great optimism in the world towards India and its youth. This optimism is about you. This optimism is because of you. And this optimism is for you. Today, there are global voices saying that this century is India’s century. It is your century, the century of India’s youth. This is a historic time… when optimism and opportunity are coming together,” he said.

The Prime Minister emphasised the role of women power in keeping the nation’s strength alive and talked about the instances of women shining in the armed forces, space technology, space and sports. Modi pointed the importance of futuristic thinking and approach for making the 21st century India’s century.