  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 13 Jan 2023 75th Army Day to be ...
Nation, Current Affairs

75th Army Day to be celebrated on January 15

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BANSARI TRIVEDI J
Published Jan 13, 2023, 1:13 am IST
Updated Jan 13, 2023, 1:13 am IST
Brigadier K. Somashankar, Officiating General Officer Commanding, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh sub area. (DC Image)
 Brigadier K. Somashankar, Officiating General Officer Commanding, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh sub area. (DC Image)

Hyderabad: The Indian Army will celebrate its 75th Army Day in Bengaluru on January 15, marking the first time the event will be held outside Delhi, as part of the Centre’s initiative to spread out events to different parts of the country.

The Army Day parade this year will witness eight marching contingents, including a horse-mounted cavalry one from the Army Service Corps and a military band composed of regimental brass bands. The parade will witness a fly-past of Dhruv and Rudra helicopters, according to Brigadier K. Somashankar, Officiating General Officer Commanding, Telangana and Andhra sub area.

In addition, various weapon systems from the Army inventory, including KS Vajra-propelled guns, Pinaka rockets, T-90 tanks, BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicle, Tunguska air defence system, 155mm Bofors weapons system and light strike vehicle Swathi radar, Brig. Somashankar said.

“Towards fulfilling the aim of the event being conducted at Bengaluru, we have reached out to the general public to increase awareness about the Army and the significance of the Army Day,” an official said.

A run, themed ‘Run for Soldiers - Run With Soldiers’, was organised at 18 different stations in the Southern Command.

In Hyderabad, it was conducted at the NTR Marg, where 1,000 people participated. A blood donation camp was also organised, in which 7,500 units of blood were collected in Secunderabad.

At Hyderabad military hospitals, under the Vidyanjali scheme, 75 government-aided schools were identified and mutually beneficial development programmes were shared.

The Army Day parade will commence with a wreath-laying ceremony at Madras Engineer Centre war memorial by the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Manoj Pande who will pay homage to personnel who died in the line of duty.

Gen. Pande will review the parade at the MEG and Centre Bengaluru Parade Ground and give away gallantry awards for individual acts of bravery and sacrifice.

In addition, the COAS unit citations will also be awarded to units for their performance under active operational circumstances.

...
Tags: indian army, army day, army day parade
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

Manikrao Thakre. (Photo: AP)

Jodo yatra priority, Revanth’s padayatra later: Thakre

Union home minister Amit Shah. (Photo: PTI)

Shah reviews Joshimath crisis, 2 hotels razed

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (DC File Photo)

CM promises engg. college in Mahabubabad, sanctions financial aid

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Hubbali, Karnataka. (Twitter/@narendramodi)

Next 25 years are key to building India, says PM



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
 

New movies this week

Veera Gunnamma tells the story of a courageous woman belonging to north Andhra region who fought against the zamindars and even the Britishers. — Representational Image/DC
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Next 25 years are key to building India, says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Hubbali, Karnataka. (Twitter/@narendramodi)

India to take up development issues facing Global South at G-20 meetings: Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo: PTI)

Situation along LAC with China stable but unpredictable: Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande

ndian Army Chief General Manoj Pande (ANI)

World is in state of crisis: PM Modi at Voice of Global South summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the opening session of the Voice of Global South Summit, via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Delhi govt asks AAP to deposit Rs 163.62 cr within 10 days for political ads

The Delhi government has served a notice on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) giving it a total of 10 days to deposit Rs 164 crore for its political advertisements published allegedly in the form of government advertisements (PTI file image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->