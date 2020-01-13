Nation Current Affairs 13 Jan 2020 Touch cow, end negat ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Touch cow, end negativity: Yashomati Thakur

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 13, 2020, 2:02 am IST
Updated Jan 13, 2020, 2:02 am IST
Congress MLA says touching any animal fills one with compassion.
Indian National Congress logo
 Indian National Congress logo

Mumbai: Days after she faced flak for stating that newly-sworn in ministers in the Maharashtra government had not yet started making money, Congress leader and state minister Yashomati Thakur on Sunday courted controversy again by claiming that touching a cow drives away negativity.

The women and child welfare minister was speaking at a function organised at Sarshi village of Teosa taluka in Amravati to mark the death anniversary of a cow, which the villagers used to worship believing her to be a goddess.

 

While addressing the gathering in the function, she said, “Our culture says if you touch a cow, all negativity will go away.” Further, she said, “I believe that the work is religion. What we think, that becomes religion. If we worship Vitthal (Hindu God) with full devotion, our wishes will come true.” She also advised young people to work hard towards their careers and said, “They want to become independent but want to achieve this by only falling on Vitthal’s feet. That is, however, not enough. We also need to chant the name of Lord Vitthal.”

While slamming personality development courses, the minister said that such costly classes have led to people losing their culture.

“This leads to negativity in people. But taking the ‘darshan’ of the holy cow can lead to negative energy declining. This is a miracle that even our culture clearly states,” he said.

The minister’s comments have led to people criticising her for spreading superstition. But the minister defended herself, adding that she stands by her statement.

“Cow is a sacred animal. Moreover, be it a cow or any other animal, touching them brings a feeling of love to us. What is wrong in what I said?” she said.

Earlier, campaigning during the Washim Zilla Parishad (ZP) polls, Ms Thakur, an MLA from Teosa in Amravati since 2009 and a senior Congress leader, had said, “We have just come to power, our pockets are not warm enough yet.”

The minister had also said that voters may accept money from the Opposition but must vote for the Indian National Congress.

...
Tags: holy cow, yashomati thakur, zilla parishad, indian national congress
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

Ganja cultivation is gradually increasing with many farmers taking it up as that makes for handsome profit despite low investments.

Huge risk from Ganja addicts

The enthusiast community believes IMD’s move could be to deflect or avoid criticism.

IMD handicaps climate nerds

Bombay High Court

Man seeks Rs 1.5 crore from mom for abandoning him

Nehru Zoological Park

Nehru Zoological set for global standards



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tokyo Olympics athletes worried eco-friendly beds could curtail their sex life

Beds made of cardboards for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village are displayed in Tokyo. AFP photo
 

When Djokovic was distracted by a sick woman in stands

Novak Djokovic of Serbia signs autographs after his mens singles match against Denis Shapovalov of Canada at the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Sydney on Froday. AFP photo
 

Panasonic launches breakthrough tech that has to be seen to be believed

The VR glasses are designed to be compact and lightweight.
 

This tech ensures your premature ejaculation days are a thing of the past

Morari introduced a one-use smart band-aid for the taint. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

HiFuture TidyBuds Pro review: Monster charging case, also a mini power bank

The HiFuture TidyBuds Pro are one of the most unique looking earbuds we have seen of late, shaped roughly like the oxford comma.
 

Instead of announcing PS5 at CES, Sony reveals mind-bending car

The Sony Vision-S concept vehicle features a total of 33 sensors and this includes CMOS and ToF sensors that are embedded inside the car itself. (Photo: Mashable)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Arrested Jammu and Kashmir cop to be treated as ultra

Davinder Singh (PTI Photo)

Kashmir police officer arrested with Hizb militants to be probed for Afzal Guru links

Undated photo of deputy superintendent of police Davinder Singh who was arrested along with two Hizb-ul Mujahideen militants in Kashmir Valley on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Kolkata port remamed after Syama Prasad Mukherjee, Mamata skips celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets one of the oldest pensioners of the Kolkata Port Trust—105-year-old Nagina Bhagat during an event to celebrate 150 years of Kolkata Port Trust, in Kolkata. PTI photo

JNU hostel fee hike was well thought-out decision: VC

JNU vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar

Lenders refuse GHMC money to acquire land

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham