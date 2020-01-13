Nation Current Affairs 13 Jan 2020 Preserve evidence re ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Preserve evidence related to JNU violence: Delhi HC tells WhatsApp, Google

ANI
Published Jan 13, 2020, 1:28 pm IST
Updated Jan 13, 2020, 1:28 pm IST
The Delhi Police informed the court that it has asked the JNU administration to preserve and hand over CCTV footage of the violence
MK Stalin’s son and DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin with JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh in New Delhi. PTI photo
 MK Stalin’s son and DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin with JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh in New Delhi. PTI photo

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday sought response of the city police, Delhi government, WhatsApp Inc, Google Inc and Apple Inc on a plea of three JNU professors to preserve data, CCTV footage and other evidence relating to the January 5 violence on the varsity campus.

The Delhi Police informed the court that it has asked the JNU administration to preserve and hand over CCTV footage of the violence.

 

Justice Brijesh Sethi listed the matter for further hearing on Tuesday.

The court was told by Delhi government Standing Counsel (criminal) Rahul Mehra that the police has not yet received any response from the university administration.

The counsel said police has also written to WhatsApp to preserve data of two groups "Unity Against Left" and "Friends of RSS" including messages, pictures and videos and phone numbers of members, related to JNU violence incident.

The petition was filed by JNU professors Ameet Parameswaran, Atul Sood and Shukla Vinayak Sawant seeking necessary directions to the Delhi Police Commissioner and Delhi government.

The petition also sought direction to the Delhi Police to retrieve all CCTV footage of JNU campus.

...
Tags: delhi high court, jnu violence


Related Stories

Congress wants JNU VC Jagadesh Kumar sacked

Latest From Nation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during a CAA awareness event, in Jabalpur on Sunday. PTI photo

Each oppressed Pak refugee will get Indian citizenship: Amit Shah

File photo

Mayawati, AAP to skip Congress-led Opposition meeting on CAA

A map of Telangana. Source: Google maps

Nirmal: Clash between communities in Nirmal, 11 injured

Terming the book comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as

'Insulting': Raut dubs book comparing Shivaji with PM Modi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tokyo Olympics athletes worried eco-friendly beds could curtail their sex life

Beds made of cardboards for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village are displayed in Tokyo. AFP photo
 

When Djokovic was distracted by a sick woman in stands

Novak Djokovic of Serbia signs autographs after his mens singles match against Denis Shapovalov of Canada at the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Sydney on Froday. AFP photo
 

Panasonic launches breakthrough tech that has to be seen to be believed

The VR glasses are designed to be compact and lightweight.
 

This tech ensures your premature ejaculation days are a thing of the past

Morari introduced a one-use smart band-aid for the taint. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

HiFuture TidyBuds Pro review: Monster charging case, also a mini power bank

The HiFuture TidyBuds Pro are one of the most unique looking earbuds we have seen of late, shaped roughly like the oxford comma.
 

Instead of announcing PS5 at CES, Sony reveals mind-bending car

The Sony Vision-S concept vehicle features a total of 33 sensors and this includes CMOS and ToF sensors that are embedded inside the car itself. (Photo: Mashable)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Each oppressed Pak refugee will get Indian citizenship: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during a CAA awareness event, in Jabalpur on Sunday. PTI photo

Nirmal: Clash between communities in Nirmal, 11 injured

A map of Telangana. Source: Google maps

Sabarimala row: Apex Court begins hearing pleas on discrimination against women

Representational image

Arrested Jammu and Kashmir cop to be treated as ultra

Davinder Singh (PTI Photo)

Kashmir police officer arrested with Hizb militants to be probed for Afzal Guru links

Undated photo of deputy superintendent of police Davinder Singh who was arrested along with two Hizb-ul Mujahideen militants in Kashmir Valley on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham