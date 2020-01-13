Nation Current Affairs 13 Jan 2020 Nirmal: Clash betwee ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Nirmal: Clash between communities in Nirmal, 11 injured

PTI
Published Jan 13, 2020, 12:34 pm IST
Updated Jan 13, 2020, 12:34 pm IST
Section 144 was imposed to bring the situation under control after members of two communities indulged in arguments, followed by assault
A map of Telangana. Source: Google maps
 A map of Telangana. Source: Google maps

Hyderabad: As many as 11 people including three police officials were injured in stone-pelting during a clash between two groups in Bhainsa town of Nirmal district, police said on Monday.

Police imposed Section 144 Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and brought the situation under control after members of two communities indulged in arguments, followed by assault, stone-pelting and arson over a petty matter of some people riding bikes by removing silencers late on Sunday night, they said.

 

The clash that broke out over a petty matter as some people were questioned by members of another community while they were making noise by removing silencers from their bikes.

The fight turned violent with members of the two communities setting some vehicles on fire besides indulging in minor incidents of damaging houses also after pelting stones, police said.

“A total of 11 people were injured in the incident including three police officials and out of them 10 were given treatment as out-patient and discharged. The situation is under control...police patrolling and watch has been kept on the situation,” a senior police official told PTI.

Additional police personnel were mobilised from adjoining districts and deployed, the official said adding those involved in the clashes were being identified and legal action will be initiated against those responsible for the violence.

The three police officials including District Superintendent of Police C Shashidhar Raju (who suffered bleeding injuries on his fingers) sustained injuries during the stone pelting while dispersing the clashing groups, the official added.

...
Tags: community clash
Location: India, Telangana, Nirmal


Related Stories

Telangana among top 3 states in acid attack cases in 2018: NCRB

Latest From Nation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during a CAA awareness event, in Jabalpur on Sunday. PTI photo

Each oppressed Pak refugee will get Indian citizenship: Amit Shah

MK Stalin’s son and DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin with JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh in New Delhi. PTI photo

Preserve evidence related to JNU violence: Delhi HC tells WhatsApp, Google

File photo

Mayawati, AAP to skip Congress-led Opposition meeting on CAA

Terming the book comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as

'Insulting': Raut dubs book comparing Shivaji with PM Modi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tokyo Olympics athletes worried eco-friendly beds could curtail their sex life

Beds made of cardboards for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village are displayed in Tokyo. AFP photo
 

When Djokovic was distracted by a sick woman in stands

Novak Djokovic of Serbia signs autographs after his mens singles match against Denis Shapovalov of Canada at the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Sydney on Froday. AFP photo
 

Panasonic launches breakthrough tech that has to be seen to be believed

The VR glasses are designed to be compact and lightweight.
 

This tech ensures your premature ejaculation days are a thing of the past

Morari introduced a one-use smart band-aid for the taint. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

HiFuture TidyBuds Pro review: Monster charging case, also a mini power bank

The HiFuture TidyBuds Pro are one of the most unique looking earbuds we have seen of late, shaped roughly like the oxford comma.
 

Instead of announcing PS5 at CES, Sony reveals mind-bending car

The Sony Vision-S concept vehicle features a total of 33 sensors and this includes CMOS and ToF sensors that are embedded inside the car itself. (Photo: Mashable)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Sabarimala row: Apex Court begins hearing pleas on discrimination against women

Representational image

Arrested Jammu and Kashmir cop to be treated as ultra

Davinder Singh (PTI Photo)

Kashmir police officer arrested with Hizb militants to be probed for Afzal Guru links

Undated photo of deputy superintendent of police Davinder Singh who was arrested along with two Hizb-ul Mujahideen militants in Kashmir Valley on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Kolkata port remamed after Syama Prasad Mukherjee, Mamata skips celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets one of the oldest pensioners of the Kolkata Port Trust—105-year-old Nagina Bhagat during an event to celebrate 150 years of Kolkata Port Trust, in Kolkata. PTI photo

JNU hostel fee hike was well thought-out decision: VC

JNU vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham