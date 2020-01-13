Nation Current Affairs 13 Jan 2020 Man seeks Rs 1.5 cro ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Man seeks Rs 1.5 crore from mom for abandoning him

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 13, 2020, 2:14 am IST
Updated Jan 13, 2020, 2:14 am IST
Bombay High Court to hear petition filed by 40-year-old man last year.
Bombay High Court
 Bombay High Court

Mumbai: The Bombay high court is expected to hear this month a petition filed by a 40-year-old man who has sought Rs 1.5 crore in compensation from his “biological mother” for allegedly abandoning him in Mumbai when he was two years old. According to the petitioner, the woman later refused to accept him as her son.

Shrikant Sabnis had filed the suit in the high court last year and when the matter had come up for hearing in December 2019, the court had adjourned the hearing till January 13, 2020 at the request of the applicant’s lawyer.

 

Mr Sabnis, a make-up artist by profession, has claimed in his petition that he underwent a life full of agony and mental trauma after being intentionally abandoned in an unknown city. He stated that for this, his biological mother and her second husband (his stepfather) should compensate him.

According to Mr Sabnis, his mother was earlier married to Deepak Sabnis. The couple used to live in Pune and they had a child in February 1979. He also stated that his mother was ambitious and wanted to move to Mumbai to work in the film industry. In September 1981, she took the child along with her and left for the city. Once they reached Mumbai, however, the woman allegedly abandoned her son in a train and left, the plea alleged, adding that the child was found by a railway officer and sent to a children’s home.

It is further claimed in the plea that in 1986, Mr Sabnis’ maternal grandmother succeeded in getting his legal custody. He initially lived with his grandmother, but was later brought up by his maternal aunt.

The plea stated that in 2017, Mr Sabnis learnt about his biological mother. After procuring her number, he contacted her in September 2018 when she accepted he was her son and that she had to abandon him due to unavoidable circumstances.

He later met his mother and her second husband, but they asked him not to disclose his real identity in front of their children, it said.

The petitioner has now sought a direction from the court to his mother to declare that he is her son and that she had abandoned him when he was two years old as well as compensation.

...
Tags: bombay high court, biological mother
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

Ganja cultivation is gradually increasing with many farmers taking it up as that makes for handsome profit despite low investments.

Huge risk from Ganja addicts

The enthusiast community believes IMD’s move could be to deflect or avoid criticism.

IMD handicaps climate nerds

Nehru Zoological Park

Nehru Zoological set for global standards

Prashant Kishor (Photo: File)

BJP slams Prashant Kishor for ‘baseless’ CAA statements in Bihar



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tokyo Olympics athletes worried eco-friendly beds could curtail their sex life

Beds made of cardboards for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village are displayed in Tokyo. AFP photo
 

When Djokovic was distracted by a sick woman in stands

Novak Djokovic of Serbia signs autographs after his mens singles match against Denis Shapovalov of Canada at the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Sydney on Froday. AFP photo
 

Panasonic launches breakthrough tech that has to be seen to be believed

The VR glasses are designed to be compact and lightweight.
 

This tech ensures your premature ejaculation days are a thing of the past

Morari introduced a one-use smart band-aid for the taint. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

HiFuture TidyBuds Pro review: Monster charging case, also a mini power bank

The HiFuture TidyBuds Pro are one of the most unique looking earbuds we have seen of late, shaped roughly like the oxford comma.
 

Instead of announcing PS5 at CES, Sony reveals mind-bending car

The Sony Vision-S concept vehicle features a total of 33 sensors and this includes CMOS and ToF sensors that are embedded inside the car itself. (Photo: Mashable)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Arrested Jammu and Kashmir cop to be treated as ultra

Davinder Singh (PTI Photo)

Kashmir police officer arrested with Hizb militants to be probed for Afzal Guru links

Undated photo of deputy superintendent of police Davinder Singh who was arrested along with two Hizb-ul Mujahideen militants in Kashmir Valley on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Kolkata port remamed after Syama Prasad Mukherjee, Mamata skips celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets one of the oldest pensioners of the Kolkata Port Trust—105-year-old Nagina Bhagat during an event to celebrate 150 years of Kolkata Port Trust, in Kolkata. PTI photo

JNU hostel fee hike was well thought-out decision: VC

JNU vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar

Lenders refuse GHMC money to acquire land

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham