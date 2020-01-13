Nation Current Affairs 13 Jan 2020 Mamata protecting Mu ...
Mamata protecting Muslim infiltrators in West Bengal: Dilip Ghosh

PTI
Published Jan 13, 2020, 2:28 pm IST
Updated Jan 13, 2020, 2:28 pm IST
“The governments of Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Karnataka did the right thing by opening fire on anti-national elements (CAA protests).”
 Police personnel attempt to stop activists during a rally to protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modis visit, in Kolkata. PTI photo

Kolkata: BJP state president Dilip Ghosh courted controversy on Sunday by threatening to shoot and kill those involved in damaging public property “like the same way in Uttar Pradesh”.

Addressing a public meeting in West Bengal's Nadia district, Ghosh came down heavily on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee “for not opening fire and ordering lathicharge” on those destroying railway property and public transport during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in the state in December last year.

 

“Is it the father's property of those who are setting public property on fire? How can they destroy government property built on tax payers' money!” Ghosh said.

He said, “The governments of Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Karnataka did the right thing by opening fire on these anti-national elements (during anti-CAA protests).”

The BJP leader said those involved in arson and damaging public property will be shot “like the same way in Uttar Pradesh”.

“They will come here, enjoy all the facilities and destroy country's property. Is it their zamindari!” he asked.

Ghosh also called for identifying those “sabotaging the interests” of Hindu Bengalis.

He claimed that there are two crore “Muslim infiltrators” in the country.

“One crore alone is in West Bengal and Mamata Banerjee is trying to protect them,” he alleged.

...
