Nation Current Affairs
Nation, Current Affairs

Congress wants JNU VC Jagadesh Kumar sacked

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 13, 2020, 1:48 am IST
Updated Jan 13, 2020, 1:48 am IST
The party also alleged that the vice-chancellor was the ‘mastermind’ behind the violence in the university campus.
New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday demanded the immediate dismissal and launch of a criminal investigation against the Jawaharlal Nehru University vice chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar.

The demand comes after a fact-finding team of the Congress had visited the university to assess the situation. The Congress had appointed the four-member fact-finding committee to carry out a detailed inquiry into violence at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). The members of the committee included Mahila Congress Chief Ms. Sushmita Dev, Hibi Eden, MP and former NSUI president; Syed Naseer Hussain, MP and former president of JNU NSUI; and Amrita Dhawan, a former NSUI president and ex-DUSU president.

Ms. Sushmita Dev said, “A criminal investigation must be initiated against the VC, the company that provides security service and members of the faculty who conspired with the attackers to unleash the violence at Sabarmati hostel, Periyar hostel and other places. The security company’s contract must be immediately terminated.” The fact-finding committee also charged certain member of the JNU faculty ‘who were operating in consonance with the VC’. She added that since his appointment in 2016, he meticulously “infiltrated” the university with people in the faculty who did not merit their positions and promoted only those who would be compliant to him and had their inclination to right-wing ideology.

Tags: sushmita dev, jawaharlal nehru university, m. jagadesh kumar
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


