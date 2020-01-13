Nation Current Affairs 13 Jan 2020 40 anti-talk NDFB ca ...
40 anti-talk NDFB cadre let into India

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MANOJ ANAND
Claiming that some more would join the process, security sources refused to divulge their whereabouts.
Admitting that the outfit was under tremendous pressure, security sources said that Myan-mar Army was carrying out operations since January 29 against Indian insurgent groups and cadres of rebel outfits like the Ulfa-I, NSCN-K, NDFB-S and KLO.
 Admitting that the outfit was under tremendous pressure, security sources said that Myan-mar Army was carrying out operations since January 29 against Indian insurgent groups and cadres of rebel outfits like the Ulfa-I, NSCN-K, NDFB-S and KLO.

Guwahati: In a major breakthrough on the insurgency front, about 40 cadres of the anti-talk faction of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (ND-FB) including its chairman B. Saoraigwra have come back to India on Saturday night from Myanmar to join the ongoing peace process with the Centre.

Informing that the outfit had approached the government and expr-essed their willingness to give up their armed struggle, security sources said that safe passage was facilitated to all the NDFB cadres by the Army to cross over to India at the international border in Manipur.

 

A security source said, “NDFB chairman B. Saoraigwra and his family members along with his security personnel crossed the international border at Tamu (in Manipur), while NDFB-S’s (self-styled) general secretary B. Ferrenga, council members and other cadres entered India through Longwa international border (in Nagaland).”

Claiming that some more would join the process, security sources refused to divulge their whereabouts.

“They have been kept at a safe location under strict security cover,” the sources who are coordinating the process in the ministry of home affairs said.

Admitting that the outfit was under tremendous pressure, security sources said that Myan-mar Army was carrying out operations since January 29 against Indian insurgent groups and cadres of rebel outfits like the Ulfa-I, NSCN-K, NDFB-S and KLO.

...
