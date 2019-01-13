search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

'Kejriwal won’t contest Lok Sabha polls, wants to focus on Delhi,' says AAP

PTI
Published Jan 13, 2019, 6:10 pm IST
Updated Jan 13, 2019, 6:10 pm IST
AAP said Arvind Kejriwal will not be contesting from Varanasi in Lok Sabha elections, but party will field a strong candidate for the seat.
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: File | PTI)
Lucknow: The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday said its convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will not be contesting from Varanasi in the coming Lok Sabha elections, but the party will field a strong candidate for the seat.

"Kejriwal will not contest the Lok Sabha polls, as he wants to give special focus to his state. The AAP will contest on all the Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Goa. The party will contest on some seats in UP, and final modalities will be worked out by February. Apart from Varanasi, the party will contest from seats in eastern and western UP, where the organisation is strong," AAP spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh told PTI on phone.   

 

Singh said in Delhi his party is working on education, health, farmers, power and providing drinking water.

"If we foray into national politics, then our issues will be education for all, free education to economically weaker sections of the society, ending unemployment and implementing the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission," Singh said.

On a recent statement made by Kejriwal to not vote for the Congress in the coming Lok Sabha elections, Singh said, "Kejriwal was quoted out of context. He had said that in a meeting in the national capital that if you want to defeat the BJP, then do not waste your vote by casting it in favour of the Congress. His statement was in the context of Delhi, from where the AAP is contesting on all the seats.”

Tags: arvind kejriwal, 2019 lok sabha elections
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




