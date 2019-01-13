search on deccanchronicle.com
Kamal Nath forgives tutor, revokes his suspension

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Jan 13, 2019, 1:53 am IST
Updated Jan 13, 2019, 1:53 am IST
Tiwari, a teacher of Kanishta Buniyadi Mid-dle School in Jabalpur, called Mr Nath a bandit while addressing a meeting in his school.
Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath (Photo: PTI)
 Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath (Photo: PTI)

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Saturday ‘forgave” a teacher of a government-run school in the state who had called him “dacoit” and ordered to revoke his suspension.

In a statement issued, Mr Nath said he has asked the district autho-rities concerned to withdraw the suspension order issued against Mukesh Tiwari, teacher of a government-run school in district headquarters of Jabalpur, after he learnt about the whole incident.

 

“It came to my knowledge now that a government school teacher in Jabalpur was suspended for calling me ‘daku’ (dacoit). I believe everyone has right to free speech in a democracy. I also believe that action taken against the tea-cher for violating Mad-hya Pradesh Service (Co-nduct) Rules was appropriate. But, I could imagine how much efforts the teacher must have put in to come to this position and what kind of difficulties his family will have to pass through if he loses his job. Hence, I personally seek to forgive him and feel that no action should be taken against him”, it said.

Tiwari, a teacher of  Kanishta Buniyadi Mid-dle School in Jabalpur, called Mr Nath a bandit while addressing a meeting in his school.

