It’s majboot vs majboor, one man vs rest: PM Modi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YOJNA GUSAI
Published Jan 13, 2019, 12:49 am IST
Updated Jan 13, 2019, 12:49 am IST
PM says Congress doesn’t want resolution of temple row.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks with BJP national President Amit Shah in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: AP)
New Delhi: Terming the efforts by opposition parties to stitch up a grand alliance as “Indian political history’s failed attempt,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said political outfits which were forged to challenge the Congress  have surrendered before it. Also, it is for the first time that parties are making efforts to come together not over a vision but against one man (Modi), he said.

In his valedictory remarks on the concluding day of the national council of the BJP, which launched the “NaMo Again” campaign, Mr Modi said the Opposition parties were making efforts to form a majboor (incapable) government to continue their corrupt deals and favour their relatives and friends but the nation wanted a majboot (strong) government.

 

He also raised the Ram Mandir issue but only to blame the Congress for creating hurdles in the path of resolution of the legal case.

Invoking Swami Vivekananda’s mantra of ‘Arise, Awake and stop not till the goal is reached’ before the party cadre, Mr Modi said the coming electoral battle would be between those favouring the sultanat (dynasty) and those who have faith in  the Constitution and the country the country has to choose its next “pradhan sevak” between an honest man working hard, and those who were on vacation when needed at home and were corrupt.

He claimed the NDA government remained untainted and the country was moving towards righteousness and the party leaders should highlight it.

“We want a strong government so that we can put an end to corruption. These days there is a failed experiment taking place in the country which is known as the grand alliance. They have all gathered together to make a helpless government. They don’t want a strong government which will lead to shut down of their shops,” Mr Modi said.

Earlier, BJP president Amit Shah asked the pa-rty cadre not to lose mor-ale over loss in recent assembly polls in Mad-hya Pradesh, Chattisga-rh and Rajasthan and asserted that the opposition might have won but the saffron party has not lost its ground.

Mr Amit Shah blamed the Congress for being resp-onsible for “three ulcers - casteism, nepotism and appeasement — afflicting the country’s political system which he said had “weakened” democracy and halted development.

Tags: prime minister narendra modi, nda government




