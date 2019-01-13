search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

‘It is incomplete without my party’: Shivpal Yadav on SP-BSP alliance

ANI
Published Jan 13, 2019, 1:06 pm IST
Updated Jan 13, 2019, 1:06 pm IST
'This alliance is incomplete without PSP-L. Only a secular front can defeat the BJP,' said Shivpal Yadav.
Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSP-L) president Shivpal Singh Yadav parted ways with Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) last year. (Photo: File: ANI)
 Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSP-L) president Shivpal Singh Yadav parted ways with Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) last year. (Photo: File: ANI)

Faizabad: Without my party, the SP-BSP alliance is incomplete in Uttar Pradesh, former minister and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSP-L) president Shivpal Singh Yadav said on Saturday.

"This alliance is incomplete without PSP-L. Only a secular front can defeat the BJP," said Yadav, who parted ways with Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) last year.

 

Yadav and Mayawati have agreed to fight on 38 Lok Sabha seats each in Uttar Pradesh where there are 80 seats at stake. They have decided to not field a candidate against Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Amethi and UPA chairperson in Rae Bareli. They have also kept two seats for smaller parties.

During the announcement of seat sharing at a press conference in Lucknow on Saturday, BSP president Mayawati said that Shivpal Singh Yadav's party is funded by the BJP as a part of an alleged conspiracy to divide (secular and social justice) votes.

She had also said that the BJP could go to any extent to create differences among workers of SP and BSP.

"To defeat the arrogance of BJP, it was necessary for BSP and SP to come together. BJP can go to any extent to create differences among our workers. We must be united and counter any such tactic of the BJP," said Mayawati.

...
Tags: sp-bsp alliance, psp-l, shivpal singh yadav, 2019 lok sabha polls
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Faizabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Roger Federer 'shocked', Novak Djokovic 'hurt' by Andy Murray retirement bombshell

Murray on Friday admitted that his chronic hip injury had not been eased by surgery a year ago. (Photo: AP)
 

Rohit Sharma differs with Virat Kohli, feels MS Dhoni is the 'ideal' number four

Dhoni on Saturday made a slow 51 from 96 balls in India's 34-run defeat to Australia in the first ODI, sparking another debate about his current form in a World Cup year. (Photo: AFP)
 

Australia vs India: MS Dhoni becomes 5th Indian cricketer to score 10,000 ODI runs

The 37-year-old now joins the likes of Sachin Tendulkar (18,426 runs), Sourav Ganguly (11, 221 runs), Rahul Dravid (10,768 runs) and Virat Kohli (10,232 runs) in the elite list. (Photo: AP)
 

Earth’s shifting north magnetic pole: Unprecedented navigation fixes forced

Compass needles point towards the north magnetic pole, a point which has crept unpredictably from the coast of northern Canada a century ago to the middle of the Arctic Ocean, moving towards Russia.
 

iPhone prices slashed, heavy discounts offered

Suning announced on Friday that it would start selling the 64GB iPhone XR for 5,699 yuan, 800 yuan ($118.46) less than the device’s sticker price in China. It is also selling the 64GB version of the iPhone 8 for 3,899 yuan, a 1,200 yuan discount.
 

Apple to launch three iPhones with new camera features in 2019

In 2020, Apple will fully switch to the organic light-emitting diode, or OLED, display for iPhones, thereby completely dropping the LCD model, the report said.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Month after mishap, NGT asks Meghalaya police to crack whip on illegal mining

On December 13, water from nearby Lytein River flooded a network of tunnels in a coal mine in Lumthari village of East Jaintia Hills, trapping 15 men and prompting a rescue attempt that has failed to yield any result so far. (Photo: File | AP)

‘Mahagathbandhan a comical alliance whose leader is unknown’: BJP

BJP resolution noted that party workers should draw the 'right lessons' from the recent results of state assembly elections. (Photo: Twitter | @BJP4India)

Top Al-Badr commander among 2 terrorists killed in J&K encounter

Arms and ammunition were recovered from the encounter site, the official said, adding, no collateral damage has been reported during the encounter. (Representational Image)

‘Don’t impose your sexism’: Rahul on ‘woman defending PM’ remark

Addressing a press conference in Dubai, Rahul Gandhi maintained that PM Modi should have defended himself in the Lok Sabha over the Rafle fighter jet deal. (Photo: Twitter | @INCIndia)

'Will fight polls in UP with full capacity': Rahul after SP-BSP alliance

'BSP and SP have made a political decision. It's on us on how to strengthen the Congress party in Uttar Pradesh and we will fight with our full capacity,' Rahul Gandhi said. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham