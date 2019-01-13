search on deccanchronicle.com
Hyderabad: Rangoli for women to shield cockfight events

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.A. ISHAQUI
Published Jan 13, 2019, 1:17 am IST
Updated Jan 13, 2019, 1:17 am IST
They are organising rangoli and other competitions for women as an outer cover, while behind the women illegal competitions go on.
Scores of people from both Telugu states are reaching Andhra villages to participate in the festival.
Hyderabad: Organisers of illegal events, like cockfights, have found a way to evade police. They are organising rangoli and other competitions for women as an outer cover, while behind the women illegal competitions go on.

A year ago, they had organised picnics by women and children to act as a cover for their activities. When Andhra Pradesh police turn up to crack down on cockfights this year, they will run into women taking part in rangoli competitions.

 

Behind that they will find people taking part in traditional sports events like kho-kho, kabaddi, tug-of-war and volleyball for women and children. Of course, if they manage to traverse all these layers, they will find cockfights going on in full flow.  

Senior Telugu Desam leader Mr Raghurama Krishnam Raju said it was an age-old tradition in Andhra Pradesh to conduct various competitions for women, children and youngsters and in many places in coastal districts, rangoli and sports competitions had commenced three days ago and will continue till January 16.

He said cockfights are also a part of tradition and will be organised without tying knifes on the roosters. Scores of people from both Telugu states are reaching Andhra villages to participate in the festival.

TD leaders said not only AP people settled in Telangana, but also natives of TS are coming to celebrate Sankranti in the coastal district, particularly West, East and Krishna districts.

The erstwhile combined High Court for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana had last year pulled up AP police for failing to curb cockfights and directed the state DGP to identify politicians who had participated or organised cockfights.

Accordingly, the DGP submitted a list, naming leaders who had participated in the events in East, West and Krishna districts. Among those named were Kakinada MP Thota Narasimham, legislators V. Satyanarayana Varma (Pithapuram), Datla Subba Raju (Mummidivaram), G. Veeranjaneyulu (Ungutur), V. Srinivasa Rao (Polavaram), Bode Prasad (Penamaluru), Bonda Uma Maheswara Rao (Vijayawada Central), MLCs Y. Venkata Babu and Budda Venkateswara Rao, Pithapuram municipal chairman Karanam Chinna Rao and ZPTC Bathula Chaitnya Rajesh and several ZPTC and MPTC members.

The police submitted before court that though they have imposed Section 144 to prevent cockfights.

Tags: cockfights
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




