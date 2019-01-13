CBI may file graft cases against its former boss Alok Verma

New Delhi: Trouble seems to be brewing for Alok Verma, who was removed as CBI director by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led selection committee on Thursday, as the central probe agency may register corruption cases against him.

The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has asked the CBI to hand over documents related to six cases where Mr Verma is accused of wrongdoing, sources said.

The CVC is reportedly looking into the role of Mr Verma, who resigned from service on Friday, in these cases.

These cases include leaking internal documents, diluting look out circulars, protecting people involved in bank fraud, among others.

“The CVC has asked the CBI to submit documents of several cases including, documents pertaining to the probe into the alleged leakage of internal CBI emails in the Nirav Modi case. In June 2018, the CBI had locked the room of the then joint director Rajiv Singh, who was probing the case. Rajiv Singh was later transferred,” a source said.

Another matter under the CVC lens pertains to dilution of look out circular (LoC) in the IDBI Bank fraud case, he said, adding that the CBI may register corruption case against Mr Verma.

There are also allegations that the CBI protected some accused from prosecution in a scam in the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) scam, sources added.

The CVC has also asked the CBI to submit documents related to another bank fraud case, they said.

The selection committee’s decision to remove Mr Verma was based on a majority vote of 2:1 with Congress leader Mall-ikarjun Kharge opposing it. Sources said the counts of charges cited before the committee against Mr Verma by the CVC included alle-ged attempts to induct tainted officers, compromising probe in the case related to controversial meat exporter Moin Qureshi and IRCTC scam, among others.

The CVC claimed that it had found evidence of influencing of probe in the Moin Qureshi case and there were intercepts of RAW that `2 crore had changed hands.