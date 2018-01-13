Telangana govt strictly enforces ban on manufacturing plastic national flags

The government has asked officials to ensure that the national flag is used only in a manner consistent with the provisions of the flag code.

Hyderabad: The TS government on Friday directed officials to strictly enforce the ban on manufacturing, sale, distribution, display and usage of plastic national flags in state. Through an order, the government has asked officials to ensure that the national flag is used only in a manner consistent with the provisions of the flag code.

The order issued by the general administration department stated, “Strictly enforce ban on manufacturing, printing, supply, sale and usage of small size national flag made of paper, plastic or other substances against the provisions of the Flag of Code of India, 2002, and the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971.”

The government issued instructions to all the district collectors, superintendents of police and heads of departments to identify the places where the national flag is hoisted and to prevent its misuse. Violation of the norms and disrespect to the national flag will be viewed seriously and necessary action will be initiated, the order stated.

The officials were also asked to create awareness about Republic Day and the use of the national flag.