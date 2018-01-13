search on deccanchronicle.com
Not police, people will arrest BJP leaders, says Siddaramaiah

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHILPA P
Published Jan 13, 2018, 3:23 am IST
Updated Jan 13, 2018, 3:23 am IST
On Rahul Gandhi’s tour of Karnataka, the chief minister revealed that it was tentatively scheduled for January 27, 28 and 29.
Mysuru: Responding to a stung BJP’s social media campaign,“I am RSS, I am BJP, arrest us,” Chief Minister Siddaramaiah shot back on Friday,   “The police does not have to arrest them  as the people will do it themselves. They will teach a lesson to organizations that try to spark unrest among them, sow seeds of communalism and hate people of another religion in the name of dharma.” 

He was speaking to reporters  in Mysuru, which has turned into a fortress with  high security following the BJP’s threats to resort to a jail bharo in protest over him calling its members and those of the RSS “Hindutva terrorists.”   While a police complaint has been filed by BJP state spokesperson, S Suresh Kumar and BJP leader, P N Sadashiva with the Bengaluru police commissioner against Mr Siddaramaiah for his statement, police sources say it does not constitute  a cognisable offence under the Indian Penal Code. 

 

“So as such the police cannot take cognizance of any complaint made in this regard,” they added.

Meanwhile at the  Malavalli helipad, the Chief Minister  said he was going to Delhi on Saturday to discuss the coming state elections with the central leadership.

On Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s tour of Karnataka, the chief minister revealed that it was tentatively  scheduled for January  27, 28 and 29.

Asked about the  Cauvery verdict expected from the Supreme Court, he said, “We are hopeful it will be in our favour.” 

